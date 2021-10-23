MAYFIELD — The landfill for Graves County residents is reportedly doing away with residential reduced rate passes for monthly usage and planning to charge the standard $46 fee for anyone wishing to unload trash at the U.S. 45 South site.
The change is to go into affect Nov. 1.
County officials are actively working on the matter and will even have a meeting next week with the regional manager of the landfill site.
“We’re currently working on it,” said Graves County Commissioner Tyler Goodman, who serves on the county’s committee that works with the host agreement with Waste Corporation of America. “We’ve got questions about the impact on the county’s citizens, but we’ve got that meeting so hopefully we’ll find out some more information.”
Goodman added county officials want to avoid passing that increase to Graves County residents. “We want it to be the $1.75 environmental fee,” he said. “If there’s going to be a landfill in the county, it needs to be beneficial to the citizens of the county if you’ve got a bunch of people bringing their trash in.”
Messages left with the landfill and corporate GFL Environmental office were not returned.
Goodman said for years, the landfill had a “free dump day,” but over the past several years the company has allowed county residents to dump trash items once a month and pay the minimum fee as long as the trash weight was under a certain amount.
The landfill and county operate through a host agreement that, unless there are changes, renews every five years. The next renewal is in 2022.
Goodman said leading to that renewal, the fiscal court would like to hear from the public.
“We’d like people’s opinion of what they could do. We hope (the landfill operators) are going to be a good community member and would appreciate hearing what the public would like in that (host agreement),” he said. “It’s definitely something we need to evaluate.”
Trash has been a key area county commissioners and other county officials such as the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Graves County Jail have worked to address through the jail’s litter abatement program, awareness and enforcement of trash found blowing from trucks along county roadways and along Interstate 69.
This summer, the county and the city of Mayfield coordinated a community clean-up effort along I-69 and side roadways. The county also passed a solid waste license fee ordinance this summer for out-of-county waste being transported to the local landfill to address road repairs and trash pick-up on roadways.
Goodman said addressing the overall litter situation in Graves County can be common ground for both parties.
“That’s where we think we can get buy-in from the landfill to help the county abate litter,” he said. “That way people don’t throw it in a creek or throw it off the road or litter on their way home; that there is another viable outlet to dispose of waste.
“We think it’s good business for everybody — for the county, for its residents and the landfill — to keep litter off the streets, roads, creeks and fields of Graves County,” Goodman added.
