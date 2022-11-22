While the McCracken County Fiscal Court stated its commitment in working with Paducah to upgrade the 911 radio system used by city and county first responders, the fiscal court said at its Monday night meeting it would like more time to review a Request for Proposals (RFP) draft outlining technical requirements for vendor proposals for system upgrades.
This sentiment goes against that shared by Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan at the Nov. 14 911 Communication Oversight Committee meeting and by Mayor George Bray at the Nov. 15 Paducah City Commission Meeting, where both stated a goal of having the RFP published by Nov. 28.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he and the three county commissioners have not had time to fully review the over 130-page, highly technical document and would like more time to review the document and possibly ask questions regarding the engineering specifications outlined. Clymer said as elected officials, it is the fiscal court’s responsibility to make sure they are aware of the requirements the 911 RFP outlines for a radio system that would be in use for decades.
“I don’t want to delay the project, but I also want to take the time [to review the RFP draft],” Clymer said.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman agreed with Clymer, adding that a possible workshop session with an engineer to explain the specifications could be helpful.
In recent weeks, there has been a so-called “working group” of first responders and city and county officials, including Jordan and McCracken County Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle, who reviewed a draft of the RFP from third-party consulting group Federal Engineering, Inc., on behalf of the 911 Communication Oversight Committee. Jordan and Doolittle have previously updated the 911 committee to discuss their thoughts and opinions on the draft, where both remarked the document was “well-written.”
At a meeting on Oct. 24, the 911 committee, made up of three citizens from the city and county (Kevin Kauffeld, Irvin Smith and Jewel Jones), a county commissioner (Eddie Jones), and a city commissioner (Carol Gault), voted unanimously to recommend the city and county work together to publish the RFP quickly after Federal Engineering submits the edited RFP draft back to the 911 working group.
Referencing this recommendation, Bray, after Monday’s fiscal court meeting, told The Sun the fiscal court wanting to take more time to review the RFP would go against the citizen-led committee’s recommendation.
“The committee voted to allow the RFP to go out, and the county representative voted in favor of that at that meeting. So, I think it’s clearly a reversal on their part to review the RFP,” Bray told The Sun.
“If the county wants more time, they’re basically going against the recommendation of the citizen committee and the vote their own person took in favor of it.”
An additional wrinkle commissioners addressed at Monday’s fiscal court meeting was the topic of annexation as it relates to the 911 radio system upgrades. Jones brought up the annexation topic at last week’s 911 committee meeting, sharing his goals for the city and county to come to a resolution that would address the county’s loss of tax revenue for every county property, especially businesses, the city annexes.
Jones again brought up his annexation concerns, and the impact Paducah annexing county property makes on McCracken County, at Monday’s fiscal court meeting. Jones called arguments stating annexation is unrelated to the 911 upgrades or other capital projects “disingenuous.”
“[Annexation] has everything to do with it,” Jones said.
“When you’re asking one entity to borrow money, borrow millions of dollars, for over 20 years at the same time you don’t want to have the discussion about what annexation does, which is takes money out of the county budget and puts it into the city budget… of course they’re related. We can’t make the debt payment if you take money out [of the county revenue].”
Bray reiterated his stance to The Sun that the 911 radio system project and annexation are separate issues.
“The annexation discussion is a separate discussion from the 911 issue. If they want to bring it in, they can do that. It was never a part of this, and it won’t be a part of our discussions as it relates to 911,” Bray told The Sun Monday evening.
On Monday, Jones said he is especially fearful of the possibility of Paducah annexing McCracken County school buildings built with tax money from McCracken County taxpayers. This would not only take away county tax revenue, Jones said, but would also increase employees revenue tax in city-annexed properties from 1% to 2%. He would ideally like a 20-year commitment from Paducah that the city would not annex a county school built with county tax money without the consent of the school or district leadership.
Commissioner Jeff Parker said the county cannot afford to “be ate up like a Pac-Man” under the city’s annexation policies, as this would impact the county tax revenue and the tax revenue going to county volunteer fire departments.
Bartleman concurred, adding the city and county should have a “serious discussion” on annexation.
At a recent Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) conference, Bartleman said he spoke with Kentucky President of the Kentucky Senate Robert Stivers. Bartleman said Stivers indicated he would like to address the state’s annexation laws and their impacts on counties in the coming years.
Jones also specified in the memorandum of understanding between Paducah and McCracken County regarding the 911 system, the agreement outlines that the county would pay for one-half of the equipment needed for the core operation system, which he said does not include upgrades to a radio tower system, the more expensive fix. Instead, Jones said the county agreed to explore options for cost-sharing the portion of the radio tower project. However, Jones later added he is in favor of the tower project, preferably with an annexation agreement with the city if possible.
Bray is still confident a final deal can be made with McCracken County with regard to the 911 system ownership and the particulars of the 911 radio system upgrade costs, he told The Sun. He added he took Clymer’s commitment he made during the summer for the county to be full partners in the 911 system with Paducah seriously and still wants to work with the county to accomplish this goal.
In other fiscal court business:
-The fiscal court affirmed a Planning Commission decision to rezone property at 5790 and 5796 Old Mayfield Rd. from Urban Residential to Commercial after a nearby resident appealed the planning commission decision. The property is home to River Retriever Kennels, which is hoping to expand its dog kennel space.
-On the recommendation of County Attorney Sam Clymer, the fiscal court tabled an ordinance to amend the Open Records Policy and Travel and Reimbursement sections of the county’s administrative code. Clymer said since the ordinance deals with two separate topics, he would recommend the county write two separate ordinances to address those topics.
The next fiscal court meeting is on Dec. 12.
