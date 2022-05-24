McCracken County Fiscal Court introduced its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget at Monday evening’s meeting. The county is projecting an operating budget of about $43.3 million dollars for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The projected general fund budget for the next fiscal year is about $11.6 million. The next two highest funds within the 2022-2023 budget are the jail fund with a budget of around $8.35 million and the sheriff’s office fund with a budget of around $6.5 million.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer commended the fiscal court for its work during this term to get the county “out of a financial hole” and build up the county’s revenue streams.
“We did a modest tax revenue increase that got us out of that financial hole and put us in a position where we could have a strong budget to provide for things that we want to do, to build this county into a stronger, nicer, better place to live,” Clymer said.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman said the proposed fiscal year budget would set McCracken County up nicely for economic development projects and pointed out that some of the budget is already earmarked for other county improvement projects.
“I think it’s a good budget. I think we’ll make a lot of progress,” Bartleman said. “It sounds like a lot of money, but a lot of the money is already earmarked for other projects like the transient room tax [fund], economic development funds.”
Bartleman also pointed out that with the jail budget projected to be higher than the sheriff’s office budget, it costs the county more to house inmates and people awaiting trial than it costs for the county to pay the sheriff’s office to ensure the safety of its citizens.
Commissioner Eddie Jones said the proposed budget is conservative that would address the needs of the county.
Jones also suggested the possibility of having Barkley Regional Airport sign a service agreement with McCracken County in the future that would require the airport to give quarterly updates to the fiscal court in future fiscal years, similar to the county’s arrangement with Greater Paducah Economic Development (GPED). In the county’s 2022-2023 fiscal year proposed budget, the airport was allotted $136,000 without this caveat.
Additionally, Clymer gave an update on negotiations between the county and the city of Paducah regarding an interlocal agreement for the outdoor sports complex project at Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park. Clymer said the county sent a draft of a potential interlocal agreement for the sports complex to the city for review about a month ago, and said the city sent their edits of the proposed interlocal agreement on Monday for county officials to review.
One of the main differences of opinion between the county and the city, Clymer said, was that the city believes that the city’s support for funding the outdoor sports complex is contingent on the county’s support for funding upgrades to the city’s 911 system. Because of this, Clymer said the city believes the interlocal agreements for both the outdoor sports complex and the 911 system are dependent upon each other, while Clymer said he does not believe the two agreements have to be done together.
After Monday’s fiscal court meeting, Bray told The Sun that while he does not think the two interlocal agreements for the sports complex and 911 upgrades have to be signed at the exact same time, the city is seeking clarification from the county about what it wants to do regarding the 911 radio system upgrades and partnership on the 911 system before agreeing to an interlocal agreement on the sports complex.
At the fiscal court meeting, Clymer said in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the county and the city regarding the outdoor sports complex, the MOU does not mention the 911 system upgrade funding. He added that it is the same for the MOU regarding the 911 system, with no mention of the sports complex funding in the 911 system MOU.
Bray told The Sun that when the county approached the city about going 50-50 on the sports complex, with an estimated price tag of $42 million, the city of Paducah said it would only be able to do that if the county went 50-50 on the 911 radio system upgrades, with an estimated cost between $8 million and $12 million. Bray said this also came with the city’s understanding that the county would eventually become a 50% co-owner of the city’s 911 system. Now, Bray said it is unclear whether the county is committed to becoming a partner on the system, which the city solely owns.
Bray stressed that he wants to remain partners with the county on working on projects like the sports complex together but stated that he views upgrading the 911 system as a top priority and public safety issue for his constituents that he and city commissioners want to see addressed as soon as possible.
While Clymer said the outdoor sports complex project is ready for its next phase and is just waiting on the interlocal agreement, the judge-executive said he does not feel the same about the 911 system, saying that he would like to see more research and data about potential radio system upgrades to ensure the city and county will have a “premier” 911 system at a good cost before committing to an interlocal agreement.
Clymer told The Sun the longer it takes for the city and county to come to an agreement on the two issues, “the longer kids have to wait for a state-of-the art sports complex.”
