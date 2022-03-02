County to test tornado sirens twice this week

The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management will be testing its outdoor warning sirens twice this week.
The first siren test will be conducted at 9:07 a.m. on Wednesday. This routine tornado drill test is being conducted statewide as part of the National Weather Service Spring Severe Weather Safety and Preparedness campaign, county emergency management director Rob Estes said in a press release.
The second test will be conducted on Saturday at 1 p.m. These tests are part of the county’s monthly siren tests.
Outdoor warning sirens are intended to warn those outside of severe weather and lets those outside know to go inside and seek shelter, according to the National Weather Service. To get severe weather alerts inside the home, NWS recommends homes and businesses to have a NOAA Weather Radio.
