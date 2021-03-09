Potential parks improvements that could be grant-funded were the main topic on the table for the McCracken County Fiscal Court during Monday’s meeting.
Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin led a discussion with the court regarding potential applications of the 2021 Land & Water Grant, a 50% matching federal grant aimed protecting natural areas and acquiring and developing land for outdoor recreation.
Since only one property can be the recipient of these grant funds, Ervin explained, the court will have to decide on which McCracken property to focus their efforts. The two main ideas bandied about were adding a number of amenities to McCracken County Park and the replacement of the lighting system at the Heath Community Center tennis courts.
Among the amenities included in Ervin’s tentative plans for the county park were a bike rack and bike shelter, to go near the recently donated bike repair station; paving County Park Road and its adjoining parking lot; adding fencing between the soccer complex and Legeay Lane, which borders the park; improving Air Park Drive; building a new fence at the Air Park; adding three trail shelters (and/or picnic tables) around the trail loop; and potentially clearing a nature trail in an adjoining wooded area on the park property, which could be as long as 2,000 feet. This plan, Ervin estimated, would necessitate a grant application in the neighborhood of $107,000 — which would make the county’s part around $53,500.
The lighting system at the Heath tennis courts, commissioner Bill Bartleman noted, is over four decades old. Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle estimates it would cost “at least $5,000 per pole” to replace the system, which is at least eight poles, meaning the project would cost around $40,000 total — or around $20,000 for the county with a $20,000 match. Doolittle said that the county has used this grant in the past on lighting projects and an application of this sort would likely be successful.
There is also the potential, Ervin said, of improving other parts of Heath Community Center with grant funds. The court plans to talk with community center representatives in the coming weeks regarding additional needs.
The grant application for these funds is due by May 31, though the court hopes to decide in the coming weeks.
In other court happenings:
• The February Transient Room Tax dollars ($193,546.28) were divided amongst the usual area entities, including the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau ($56,928.59), the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission ($58,820.75), the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center ($38,584.37) and the escrow fund ($39,212.57).
• A number of board appointments were made, including that of Lynda Peters-Jones to the Carson Park Board and the installation of Kala Shihady, Kevin McEwan and Keith Anderson to the Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority.
• The court approved the second reading regarding the creation of a new section in the zoning ordinance to recognize two types of solar energy systems permitted in the county — typical private or residential use and commercial production of solar-based electricity for sale to a public utility in an agricultural district. This change was made because of an interest by an undisclosed company in developing a solar farm in west McCracken County, Doolittle said during the court’s Feb. 22 meeting. This project could be as large of an energy footprint as 60 megawatts covering 500 to 600 acres.
The entirety of the meeting can be viewed below:
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will take place on March 22.
