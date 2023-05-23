The McCracken County fiscal court again Monday tabled invoice payments to Barkley Regional Airport.
The three tabled items total some $390,000, per an August 2021 interlocal agreement for the county, airport and city of Paducah.
Commissioner Eddie Jones referenced a meeting with airport officials earlier Monday: “We’ll know more in two weeks.”
“I left the meeting feeling like everyone was looking for the situation where the win was there for the city, the county and the airport,” Jones said. “We found out the vendors have been paid — the businesses that did the work that might be worried about invoices, they’ve been paid. So, this is a pure reimbursement issue now.”
Members still approved a $37,600 invoice to Barkley for vehicle rental tax proceeds.
The county second-read the ILA for roof repairs for the Convention & Expo Center.
Commissioners also discussed the Energy Communities Alliance Nuclear Forum, held last week Wednesday-Friday.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said, “It was a pretty big deal for our community.”
“I think — what was it? —225 people that attended, all of them in the energy game,” he said, detailing the event that, for locals, focused on reindustrializing the Paducah DOE site.
“As that gets cleaned up and (made) available for reuse, what are we going to do? What can we do? Of course, the plant won’t be cleaned up for 30-to-40 years, but it’s not too early to be thinking seriously about that.”
Jones called it a stark contrast to discussions four years ago.
“The discussions of the future, then, seemed bleak and off into the future,” he said. “Last week, the discussions of the future of the DOE site in Paducah for reindustrialization seemed — not next week, not next year, but — certainly on the planning horizons.”
“We looked at the gaseous diffusion plant as a cleanup site that’s got contamination,” commissioner Bill Bartleman said. “This group looked at it as potential economic development.”
He added the community was ready “for the development of the next generation in nuclear energy and nuclear production.”
In other business, members approved a cleanup ordinance to amend fee account regulatory definitions, making it easier for the Sheriff’s Office to conduct prisoner transports and similar tasks.
Members also approved orders to pay:
• All poll and election workers for the May 16 primary
• Three hundred dollars to the Knights of Columbus at St. John’s for serving as a polling location on May 16.
(0) comments
