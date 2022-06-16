The McCracken County fair returns to Carson Park later this month after last year’s scaled back event.
Following a canceled fair in 2020 and a scaled down fair in 2021, both due to COVID, the fair will resume many of its traditional events this year. It is scheduled June 21-25. It will include concessions and attractions from Belle City Amusements with rides opening at 5:30 p.m. every day.
Entry is $3, with children under six getting in for free.
“We had a fair last year, but all we did was the carnival because of COVID,” McCracken County Fair Chairwoman, Denice Cicardo, said.
“This year, we’re starting to bring things back.”
Many events will be spread throughout the week, including the 4-H exhibits at Floral Hall throughout the week, wiener dog races and a talent show Thursday, a demolition derby Friday and an Enduro derby Saturday.
Previously, a western horse show had been planned Wednesday. Due to the heat, it has been rescheduled.
“Because of the heat they’ve had, they’ve asked if we could back it up for one week,” Cicardo said. “It will end up being in the following week on May 29. No one wants to put the horses through that unnecessary heat.”
Kiwanis has also planned a rodeo Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, starting at 7:30 p.m. with a $30 advanced ticket price for both nights.
The event is sponsored by the South Paducah Kiwanis Club and raises money for a variety of local charities, with all proceeds going to these charities.
“All the money that we get, we donate back to local children’s charities,” Cicardo said. “We have 22 different children’s charities that we donate the money to after we take the bare minimum for the fair. It all goes back to the community. This is the one good fundraiser the Kiwanis has.”s
Ride passes for the fair are $20 with individual ride tickets also for sell.
One of the biggest things facing the fair is the current heat wave.
“All we can do is make sure that we keep the seats cooled off in the stadium seating and rides,” she said. “Most of the time people don’t come out until after dark as well. But we can’t control the weather. We can only hope that getting on the rides will give you a little bit of a cool breeze.”
Visit mccrackencountyfair.com or its Facebook page for more information on parking, general rules and other details.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
