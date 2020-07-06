Planning for the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission’s proposed athletic complex continued to advance this week.
A July 1 meeting of the group centered on discussion surrounding the potential operations of the facility with those talks being led by members of the design and consulting teams at Paducah’s Peck Flannery Gream Warren (PFGW).
Conversations like this, PFGW vice president and architect Jeff Canter said, are “crucial to understand even at this point before a site is even selected.”
Considering the project’s guiding principles — becoming “a regional destination for athletic tournament play,” providing “high quality athletic experiences for the local community” and further developing “the unique brand and identity of Paducah and McCracken County” — the team discussed whether it would best for the county to both own and operate the planned facility.
Philip Parnin, a consultant PFGW has contracted for the project, said it’s “a little too early to make a recommendation” one way or the other but that site selection would give the commission a better idea.
Parnin ran the group through a series of questions that ultimately left it up in the air with multiple commissioners agreeing that it’s a definite possibility that the facility’s management could be contracted out.
Discussions surrounding the commission’s collaboration with the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center continued — as the center requested that the county pay for additional sports equipment as well as the courts the commission would be leasing for tournaments to be played there.
Commission vice chair Chris Hill expressed frustration with the request and said the commission should see more of a return on investment for this.
To acquire the equipment in time for anticipated volleyball tournaments in August, the commission will have to quickly receive bids and make a purchase order.
“For us doing our proper due diligence, we have to know what we’re buying and why we’re buying it,” Hill said. “The time compression is frustrating but we should have had this conversation a month ago.”
The commission hopes the price will be low enough to roll the cost of the equipment into its existing bond that served to finance the purchase of the courts.
Toward the end of the meeting, Hill updated the group on the courts’ status.
“Everything on the hardwood courts seems to be going really well,” Hill said, reporting that estimated delivery is Aug. 11 and that they will be ready to go by Aug. 22.
