McCracken County officials are looking to balance a desire to build solar farms in the county and attract large, billion-dollar projects to the area with the want to keep land available for potential industrial use.
The McCracken County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended the fiscal court pass a proposal that would rezone some land in the county’s future land use plan from agricultural to industrial or light industrial. The proposed changes would still need to be approved by the McCracken County Fiscal Court at its next meeting on Nov. 8.
The move would restrict land where potential solar farms could be built. In an Oct. 11 fiscal court meeting where commissioners discussed changes to the future land use plan, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said solar farms could only be built on land that is zoned for agricultural use.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer told The Sun the measure would protect land where industries may want to develop and bring jobs to the county in the future due to proximity to commodities like the Ohio River, railroads and Barkley Regional Airport.
Additionally, Clymer said while jobs are created when solar farms are being built, the farms only need a handful of people to run the them once they are built. On the other hand, industries, he said, could bring in hundreds of high-paying jobs that are more permanent.
The proposed changes would rezone 10,335 acres of land in the northwest corner of the county north of Ogden Landing Road from agricultural to industrial. It would also rezone 171 acres of land near Barkley Regional Airport from agricultural to light industrial in the future land use plan.
Clymer said the best place for solar farms in the county would be out in rural areas.
At Monday’s fiscal court meeting, commissioners discussed the county’s next steps to bringing a solar farm to McCracken County after the county’s board of adjustment denied a conditional use permit to McCracken County Solar on Oct. 20.
Clymer said bringing in solar farms would help attract some of these large projects to the county, as using green energy such as solar energy would bring tax incentives to these businesses.
“It’s critical that we establish a solar farm or solar farms in the county because we have huge potential projects that are looking at locating here,” Clymer said. “These projects are enormous electricity consumers, and they need a solar piece in their electric portfolio both to reduce that cost for power directly as well as to qualify for large federal government incentives for companies to use green energy such as solar power.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission also tabled a solar farm ordinance to be discussed at its next meeting on Nov. 16. Greg Cannon, planning and zoning administrator, said representatives from BrightNight, a solar company that recently announced plans to build a 125-megawatt facility in McCracken County to be in use by 2025, raised multiple concerns about the proposed ordinance, which led the commission to table the matter.
Maribeth Sawchuk, vice president of communications for BrightNight, said the company is projected to invest $5 million in local labor, nearly $15 million in economic output and more than $500,000 in local tax revenue. Sawchuck said BrightNight has been in discussion with nearly 30 landowners about leasing their land for solar farm use.
Clymer said the county has had discussions with BrightNight about solar farms. He said the company was leasing land that is zoned as rural residential, but that BrightNight needs to use land that is zoned as agricultural in order to build a solar farm in the county.
A special called meeting of the McCracken County Board of Adjustment will be held on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. at the McCracken County Emergency Management complex on Coleman Road. At the most recent fiscal court meeting on Monday, commissioners voted to ask the county attorney to draft a motion asking the board of adjustment to reconsider McCracken County Solar’s conditional use permit application.
