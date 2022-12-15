The McCracken County Rescue Squad held its annual appreciation banquet Tuesday. The banquet was canceled last year due to members assisting with the tornado relief efforts in the wests Kentucky region.

The rescue squad is an all-volunteer agency funded by the McCracken County Fiscal Court. Its mission varies from assisting with traffic control, search and rescue, water rescue, storm spotting, to disaster response and assessment. In the last 24 months, the squad has responded to 104 calls logging over 1,700 volunteer hours. These members sacrifice their time for the citizens of McCracken County offering an invaluable service to our community.

