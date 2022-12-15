The McCracken County Rescue Squad held its annual appreciation banquet Tuesday. The banquet was canceled last year due to members assisting with the tornado relief efforts in the wests Kentucky region.
The rescue squad is an all-volunteer agency funded by the McCracken County Fiscal Court. Its mission varies from assisting with traffic control, search and rescue, water rescue, storm spotting, to disaster response and assessment. In the last 24 months, the squad has responded to 104 calls logging over 1,700 volunteer hours. These members sacrifice their time for the citizens of McCracken County offering an invaluable service to our community.
Stacie Scalph was awarded “Member of the Year” for her service. She joined the squad in March of 2022. Upon joining the squad, she completed her training in record time and has responded to almost every call for service to date.
Assistant Chief Robert Lee was awarded “Officer of the Year.” Lee has been a member since 1972. Despite dealing with his own health issues, he still responded to the majority of calls for service this year and completed 30 out of 32 trainings.
Lee always has a kind smile and is willing to mentor new members. Having served McCracken County for the last 50 years he is the example of being part of something bigger than yourself.
Deputy Director Neal Krinard received an award for “Deputy Director of the year.” He joined the squad in March of 2022 and spends countless hours supervising the squard’s communications.
During his short time, he has developed new relationships with other agencies to enhance interoperability, maintained and assisted our current system and is always ready to drop everything to respond to a call or event when needed.
