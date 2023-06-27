The McCracken County fiscal court Monday passed its $72.20-million budget for fiscal year 2024.
The figures include a $13.96-million general fund. It sets aside $26.45 million for the sports complex project, which members also approved a $16,650 invoice for Monday, with half matched by the city of Paducah.
Tangent to the sports complex, the court passed a motion regarding work scope and project estimates for the Stuart Nelson Dog Park relocation to Bob Noble Park. Before the meeting, the Sports Tourism Commission briefly met and approved the item for city and county review.
“The Sports Tourism Commission desires to move forward with bid relocation for the dog park,” chair Jim Dudley said. “After the bids come in, they’ll come before you in the next four-to-six weeks or so.”
During the Sports Tourism meeting, architect Jeff Canter with Peck Flannery Gream Warren said some design work remained for the sports complex project before bids.
“Within the next couple of weeks, we’ll get things rolling out,” Canter said.
Bruce Wilcox, president of Greater Paducah Economic Development, gave an update.
The organization is generating $35 in the local economy for every $1 from city, county and private investors. It’s created 1,025 jobs since 2019 — 619 direct, 406 indirect — at an average rate of $21.87 per hour.
Wilcox mentioned ViWinTech Vinyl Windows & Doors development bringing 100 direct and 51 indirect jobs for an annual economic benefit of $13.2 million.
“We worked with them, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority and the Cabinet for Economic Development, helping them secure a robust incentive package with the state. We’re excited about ViWinTech’s expansion,” Wilcox said.
Another project is seeing changes to the AmerisourceBergen building that sold in January to Cryogenic Processors.
“Cryogenic went through city planning and zoning back in September. They didn’t receive permission on a project; the Fischer family acquired that building anyway,” Wilcox said. “They’ve worked with PFGW and Bacon Farmer Workman … They’ll be adding murals on the side (and) 12,000 feet of space.” He indicated that space would be retail, office or otherwise and said two docks were also planned. About $6 million in capital investment would yield 50 direct jobs, 47 indirect, with $9.4 million in recurring economic benefit.
A $16,675.80 invoice for Barkley Regional Airport —- half-city, half-county — passed without a hitch one week after the county paid $844,244.11 in invoices tabled since late April.
Commissioners tabled one $26,823 Barkley invoice still — the county’s half for a some $53,646 airport deposit mandated by Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he met with JPEC to request the deposit waived: “I think we’ll get that resolved if not the next meeting, then the meeting after that.”
Members approved two orders regarding six new 2023 Dodge Durangos for the Sheriff’s Department — $39,698 for each vehicle and $14,000 each for police spec work.
The court tabled a final map, for further consideration, from the Reapportionment Commission for fiscal court, justice of the peace and constables’ districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.