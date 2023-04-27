The McCracken County Fiscal Court held its third budget workshop Wednesday for Fiscal Year 2024, hearing from the sheriff’s, jailer’s and clerk’s offices.
Prior, they passed a six% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) at a $324,547 budget impact. The rate matches the city of Paducah’s.
A discussion began with Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle giving a presentation and recommending 6.5% — last year’s inflation rate. Others suggested 5.5.
“We’ve been pulling our hair out, grinding our teeth, making some equivalence in pay between our sheriff’s office and city police,” said Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, and, adding timeliness: “We need to have some benchmark; this would probably be the biggest one. It has an impact on whatever else we do.”
“I like the six%,” he said. “I think the story that would go out would be, ‘The city gave six, we gave 5.5.’ We don’t make our decisions based on how people look at it, not necessarily, but I want our employees to see their value.”
Commissioner Eddie Jones disagreed: “I think the story would be the county gave 5.5, the city gave six, Murray State University gave 5.5, and (the) Joint Sewer Agency gave 5.5. If I heard that as a taxpayer, I’d think, ‘Well, they got it right.’ ”
Commissioner Richard Abraham backed six and voted no on 5.5.
“We all know the most expensive part of any organization is the employees,” Abraham said. “They’re the lifeblood of what we do. Everything outside of here is going up. If it’s six%, then that’s what we do. At the end of the day when folks go home and have to buy stuff — any increase we can give that won’t totally wreck this place, I think we should.”
Inflation hit five% this month but peaked above nine% in June 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
Members discussed the rate’s purchasing power impact on employees, another factor in worker retention.
“If you go above five%, it’s not like you’re getting a raise because of what’s happened with inflation,” Doolittle said.
He said he didn’t know if the state COLA model considered generational differences.
“When I got this job 30 years ago, you got this job and stayed until retirement. We see where that’s changed,” Doolittle said. “Almost everyone we hired 20 years ago made it a career; we don’t really see that anymore. You only know what inflation did in the past; you don’t know what it’ll do in the future.”
FY ‘23 was some $13.92 million for wages, pension and benefits. The same projection for FY ‘24 is some $14.31 million. The jail and sheriff’s office are most of payroll expenses.
County Sheriff Ryan Norman spoke with county leaders on a four-year plan and “an increase in the majority of line items.”
These requests included higher COLA, more deputies and increased overtime.
Norman said, for McCracken, officers per capita in county limits was 0.63.
“The county only is 1.04, and the Midwest average is 2.1 officers per capita,” he said. “You can see we’re clearly under.”
A recent tornado in Fremont mandated more law enforcement, he said. “We try to be cognizant, but unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do when someone has to work over.”
“The payscale you put in place (a few years ago) has put us in a good position, and I believe we need to keep closing that pay gap,” he said. The Paducah Police Department has a three-, four-, then six-% increase over the next few years. “We’re behind them. I understand we may never be able to get where they are, but I think it’s important to discuss closing that gap a little bit more.”
Clymer said city police had general fund revenue the county didn’t, “even though we have more residents we represent.”
Norman brought up new equipment and training, calling the latter “a civil liability in our profession.”
“We’re expected to have a lot of equipment today that, 10 years ago, we weren’t expected to have, or it wasn’t even available,” Norman said.
Twenty-eight police vests expire next fiscal year, totaling $19,000. “We’ve been good at applying to grants, but we’ll have to have them one way or another,” Norman said.
The county has no civil disturbance equipment: “We luckily haven’t needed it much recently, but you never know.”
County police have taser and bodycam contracts with Axon Enterprise, a tech company specializing in law enforcement and military hardware. A $69,000 state grant would allot 35 new tasers. Norman mentioned several grants the department sought to help curtail costs.
“The amount of quality video keeps going up,” Norman said about bodycam footage. “For the past two or three years, we’ve gone over our storage, and Axon has let it slide, but we’re at a point where we need more storage. I think if we didn’t record, the public would think we were hiding something.”
Norman talked about how police training is changing with virtual reality. A $9,000 annual contract would provide that with a private donor’s help.
“I don’t know if you’ve seen VR and where it’s going, but even surgeons are using VR to train now,” he said. “We’ve tested two systems; it’s something that’s really upped our training. I think we all know repetition and frequency is key. With VR, we can throw in different scenarios — traffic stops with and without force. This is something the whole law enforcement world is going toward. We can (more easily) say, ‘This deputy has been through X training in X amount of years.’ Training is one of the big civil liabilities in our profession.”
The training budget hasn’t risen much in the past decade or 15 years, Norman said, but training is becoming more expensive.
Abraham voiced support for more training: “Law enforcement is under a microscope now, and when you get on-scene, it can be a split-hair situation,” he said.
The county pays an outside entity for SWAT training, aided by forfeiture funds. Norman said while such funding worked for some items, bigger contracts could spell “a recipe for disaster” without knowing the amounts ahead of time.
Other items were a pay differential for an existing deputy specializing in animal abuse investigations. The county assists city animal control with such investigations regularly.
A part-time clerk would aid a sharp rise in open records requests. Five thousand would buy deputy jackets with better roadside visibility.
County Jailer David Knight brought up increased salaries, overtime and items from prisoner bedding to macro facility maintenance.
“We’ve used our entire budget for last year and have three months left,” Knight said.
Lack of funds charge interest. The jail spent $10,000 on upkeep for a backup boiler, with similar future costs likely. Thirty thousand would buy a new boiler and prevent such expenses.
“As the building gets older — it’s 35 years old — you start nickel-and-diming some big nickels and dimes,” he said.
County Clerk Jamie Huskey discussed ongoing storage and election department matters.
For the county clerk’s office, all land records dating 30 years must be archived and easily accessible by June 2024. By June 2026, 60 years is required.
“We have some documents going back to 1820,” Husky said. “We’ve kept up with 10 years’ scanning of plaits. They’re in good shape. It’s the condition of the room — the older documents are degrading, so we need to figure out how to fix that problem.”
Training is another issue: “In four years, the deputy with the most experience in the office will have eight years’ experience, so training is paramount.”
Husky requested $27,000 for election supplies. Mass mailing is required this year. She cited presidential primary concerns for absentee ballots.
“This election, we haven’t had a lot of absentee ballots yet,” she said. “I expect that with the presidential primaries.”
“We never have enough voting booths,” she said. The $27,000 would also order 20 booths for $3,950.
The office is getting a $182,000 grant for 27 print-on-demand voting machines.
After hearing from offices, commissioners first-read an interlocal agreement for $2 million in roof repairs for the Paducah-McCracken Convention and Expo Center.
There were no changes since Monday, when the fiscal court approved Peck, Flannery, Gream and Warren, Inc. Architects for the work.
Nothing is final yet, but members weighed contingencies. Commissioner Bill Bartleman suggested adding an emergency clause to the document.
“I want to make sure there’s not something they need to have done this afternoon or tomorrow morning but have to wait for approval,” Bartleman said.
He also brought up how further renovation is needed in the building’s lobby, asking if transient room taxes could fund such issues.
“If the convention center didn’t have the money to do that, then it’s certainly a city-county issue,” Clymer said. “But I think that’s a separate discussion and wouldn’t want to tie it up in this.”
A fourth workshop Monday afternoon will address remaining departments, special projects and adjacent issues.
