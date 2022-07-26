The McCracken County Fiscal Court held its first reading of an ordinance to enact a replacement salary and pay classification table for all McCracken County Jail employees Monday evening.
The new pay table would set the starting salary for deputy jailers at $16 per hour, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said. The table also outlines starting pay rates and pay grades for other jail employees.
Doolittle said Jailer David Knight agreed to lower the number of deputy jailer positions available in order to have more money to allocate to existing deputy jailers and to raise the starting salaries for new deputy jailers.
Fiscal court members also discussed the possibility of codifying a standardized procedure in the county’s administrative code to reimburse county commissioners for some expenses. Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, who read from a draft of a possible proposal, said these reimbursements would cover some cell phone costs, business-related events that benefit the community, fees for local trainings and services, and meals, miles and lodging for out-of-county meetings and training sessions. Clymer added that the county already pays for travel costs outside of the county for commissioners. The drafted proposal also included $25 for internet charges.
Doolittle told The Sun that the $25 for monthly internet charges and $40 per month for cell phone usage is recognizing that county commissioners use personal devices and internet plans to conduct business as part of their roles as elected county officials. Additionally, the county currently does not pay for county commissioners to attend local business-related events, such as tickets to Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce legislative briefings but does pay for tickets for people like the judge-executive and deputy judge-executive, Doolittle added.
At its April 26 meeting, fiscal court members set the annual salary for county commissioners at $28,093 beginning in 2023, a 3% cost-of-living adjustment from the current rate.
Additionally, the fiscal court approved a purchase of eight 2022 Dodge Durangos and one Dodge Ram 1500 for $321,320 from a Somerset, Kentucky car dealer. Clymer explained that the county is expecting a delay in delivery of the vehicles due to high demand, and said the county needed to get their order in now to have the vehicles in six to eight months when the department needs them.
Commissioners also authorized the county to enter an interlocal agreement with surrounding Purchase Area and Pennyrile Area counties to establish the Purchase/Pennyrile Workforce Consortium. The consortium would be made up of Purchase Area and Pennyrile Area judge-executives to “administer employment and training programs in accordance with the workforce innovation and opportunity act.”
Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin discussed the possibility of converting the six tennis courts at Heath Park into 12 pickleball courts. Between renovating, repairing and repainting the courts, Ervin said the project could cost between $70,000 and $100,000, although the cost could be lowered if the interior fences at the courts were removed. Clymer said the county has been looking into the project for a while as the sport has become more popular.
The next fiscal court meeting is on Aug. 8.
