The McCracken County Fiscal Court held its first reading of an ordinance to enact a replacement salary and pay classification table for all McCracken County Jail employees Monday evening.

The new pay table would set the starting salary for deputy jailers at $16 per hour, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said. The table also outlines starting pay rates and pay grades for other jail employees.

