McCracken County Fiscal Court members met with Federal Engineering, Inc. Director Travis LePage via Zoom on Friday in a special called meeting to discuss questions related to the 911 system Request for Proposals document Federal Engineering drafted.
The fiscal court unanimously voted to approve the final RFP draft prepared by Federal Engineering for release, although the city of Paducah had already released the RFP by the time the fiscal court had its official say on the document.
Earlier this week, the Paducah City Commission authorized the release of the 911 RFP for vendors to submit proposals, as the city was the agency tasked with releasing the RFP.
The RFP was officially released and its release was publicly advertised in The Sun’s classified section on Friday. Bids from vendors will be accepted through March 2, 2023, according to the public notice published Friday.
The city commission’s decision at its Tuesday meeting came after a Nov. 21 meeting where the fiscal court requested more time to thoroughly review the RFP, given the multi-million dollar price tag on the 911 radio system project.
Previously, the 911 Communication Oversight Committee, a joint Paducah-McCracken County committee with three citizen members, one city commissioner and one county commissioner, recommended for Paducah and McCracken County to release the RFP soon after the final draft was received. Ultimately, it’s in the hands of Paducah and McCracken County elected officials to decide on which upgrades to pursue and how to fund those upgrades.
The project’s initial estimates, which include upgrades to the aging radio tower infrastructure and new dispatch consoles, were between $8 million and $12 million. Officials are hoping to get up-to-date estimates once proposals from telecommunications vendors are received.
For example, LePage said while previous estimates for one new dispatch console were at $50,000, prices have jumped up to more than $70,000 per dispatch console unit, which LePage attributed to inflation.
In discussions with LePage on Friday morning, fiscal court members received clarity regarding some of the specifications outlined in the RFP. LePage advised the judge-executive and county commissioners that when it comes time to evaluate the proposals vendors submit, city and county officials can work together at that time to evaluate which portions of the proposals are necessary upgrades and which upgrades could be amended to help cut costs of the project.
The RFP document, LePage said, is structured to allow the city and county to choose what services to buy.
“To answer your question about changing the RFP now … I would say no. Leave it as it is, get [vendor] responses back, and make your decision at that point,” LePage told the fiscal court.
Each of the fiscal court members had a chance over the hour-plus-long conversation with LePage to ask questions about some of the topics covered in the 130-plus-page RFP document. Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said Friday’s discussion is what the fiscal court had envisioned and furthered his and the commissioners’ understanding of some of the technology requirements behind the 911 radio system.
The RFP lists requirements vendors looking to submit proposals must address for the city-county project to upgrade components of the 911 radio system and to upgrade the dispatch consoles at the E911 center where telecommunicators work.
Some of the topics addressed at Friday’s meeting include the proposed radio coverage throughout the city and county, capacity growth on the radio system, purchasing new main dispatch consoles and the need for backup dispatch consoles, and mobile radio options for city police, city firefighters, county sheriff’s deputies and volunteer county firefighters.
Clymer also asked for LePage’s thoughts on whether there was anything included in the RFP that the city and county could do without in the planned project, as well as whether there was anything missing from the RFP LePage thought should be included or considered in the interest of public safety.
Currently, the city of Paducah owns the 911 system, and McCracken County pays the city to be a customer on that system. However, city and county leaders have signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines a commitment for McCracken County to eventually become owners in partnership of the system as the two governments work to find a solution to finance needed upgrades to the 911 radio system.
Members of the fiscal court, including Clymer and Commissioner Eddie Jones, also expressed concern over the city’s decision to publish the RFP after the fiscal court requested more time to review the RFP. Jones said he is concerned that the city may decide to evaluate vendor proposals on its own without county input given its decision to release the RFP without consent from McCracken County.
Members of a working group made up of people representing Paducah’s and McCracken County’s interests were tasked with combing through the original RFP draft and meeting with LePage and other Federal Engineering employees to make sure the RFP fit the city’s and county’s needs. Members of that working group received the first RFP draft for review in September, according to previous Sun reports.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman added that the fiscal court members have only had copies of the final RFP draft for around a week.
Jones said when the proposals are submitted, the decision on who to put on the “evaluation committee,” the group tasked with evaluating submitted proposals and helping the city and county select a vendor for the requested upgrades, will “be a big deal.”
He suggested the committee should have representation from the Paducah mayor, a city commissioner, the McCracken County judge-executive and a county commissioner, along with representation from people with financial backgrounds. Clymer added that the evaluation committee, which could be separate from the existing 911 Communication Oversight Committee, should also have representation from those with radio technology backgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.