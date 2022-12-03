McCracken County Fiscal Court members met with Federal Engineering, Inc. Director Travis LePage via Zoom on Friday in a special called meeting to discuss questions related to the 911 system Request for Proposals document Federal Engineering drafted.

The fiscal court unanimously voted to approve the final RFP draft prepared by Federal Engineering for release, although the city of Paducah had already released the RFP by the time the fiscal court had its official say on the document.

