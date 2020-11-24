The McCracken County Fiscal Court formally accepted the donation of the Bluegrass Downs property during its Monday evening meeting, clearing the way for a long-anticipated recreational sports complex for soccer, baseball and softball.
The county accepted the donation of over 50 acres through a warranty deed from the previous owner of Bluegrass Downs — VICI Properties, Inc. — announced Thursday. The property has an estimated value of $1.4 million.
As part of the Bluegrass Downs property donation, the county agreed to assume the lease obligations of approximately 11 acres of adjacent property, which VICI Properties did not own.
According to Steve Doolittle, McCracken County deputy judge-executive, the county will be responsible for paying the owner of the 11 acres approximately $700 a month for the duration of the existing leases, about 60 years.
“Bluegrass Downs did not own all of the property, they leased some of it,” he said. “The part they actually own, they gave us. And, then the balance was the lease, and they assigned the lease to us.
“So, (the leased property) is really part of the gift, and the cost to us for this is relatively affordable. Considering the value of the property, it’s a terrific bargain.”
The need for an outdoor recreational sports complex has been a discussion topic for some time, according to Jim Dudley, chairman of the recently formed McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission.
“It’s been something the community’s talked about for years,” said Dudley. “I’ve lived here 12 years now, and from the time I moved here I’ve heard people talking about the need for an outdoor complex. So, I think it’s something that this community can definitely get behind.”
According to Dudley, the planned facility “is a great first step for us, being able to bring in softball, baseball and soccer. Those tournaments, hopefully, can bring in people that come here for the weekend, spend the night and eat in restaurants.
“The economic impact is going to be really, really good for this area.”
Mary Hammond, executive director for the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, agrees.
“At a time when we are all feeling pandemic frustrations, it has been a bright spot to have had two big wins for sports in Paducah-McCracken County,” she said. “Paducah CVB is pleased to have McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission as a sister tourism organization to collaborate with on sporting events. Although Paducah CVB has engaged with the sports market and local venues over the years, the investment of the Sports Tourism Commission to expand sports venues is a huge step for our community.
“We will finally be able to compete in sports markets we’ve dreamt of for years. I’m proud of the quality sports Paducah has hosted in the past but the events were limited to existing venues. We have had quality — but not the quantity — needed for large tournaments.
The new partnership has already produced a couple “wins,” she said, including:
• The introduction of the new commission to Team Kentucky — a Kentucky Department of Tourism initiative that partners the state and local communities to promote sports facilities. Paducah CVB has been a member for many years and attended national marketplaces with Team Kentucky where we sold Paducah as the site for national sporting events such as NAIA Championship Baseball and Water Ski Championships.
• A collaboration on targeted public relations outreach to highlight the new sports court amenities at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center, successful sports events and now the announcement about the planned multi-sport complex at the former site of Bluegrass Downs.
“The CVB works closely with our local venues, event organizers/planners and the hospitality industry to facilitate connections that are mutually beneficial to the organizer and the community,” said Hammond.
“And, we act as a concierge to promote the Paducah experience to drive partnership and greater economic impact through tourism.”
