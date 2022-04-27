The McCracken County budget committee approved a 3% cost-of-living allowance for most county employees at its Tuesday meeting.
The pay increase will go to those employees whose salaries are fully paid by the county and not set by the state. Two employees in the county attorney’s office will get pay increases, while the rest of that office will not.
There was some discussion on Tuesday among the committee members about extending the cost-of-living allowance (COLA) to sheriff’s office personnel, as that office had seen three pay increases over the last two years, but the committee determined that office would also get the pay increase.
“When we discussed (sheriff’s office) salaries — three times we raised their salaries — most if not all of them — we never did include in that discussion anything about a COLA, saying, ‘OK, we’re going to give these increases, but we can’t give a COLA,’ but neither did we say, ‘we’ll give these increases and we’re going to give a COLA,” said McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer.
“Given that point, we increased their salaries, and now, along comes a big hike in the consumer price index around 8%, so if we don’t give the COLA, it’s really about the equivalent of reducing their buying power because things cost more, so we felt like it was fair to go ahead and give them that.”
Clymer said the implementation of the insurance premium tax that passed in February 2020 helped to provide the cost-of-living allowance.
“It’s very difficult to determine what amount of money to predict a tax on an insurance premium would bring in,” he said, adding that different people would have different items to be taxed.
The tax rate set when it was passed was 6.9% on automobile insurance; 6.9% on life insurance (only the first year would be taxed); 4.9% on fire and allied perils (which includes home insurance); 4.9% on inland marine insurance; 4.9% on casualty insurance; and 4.9% on all other risk insurance. Health insurance would not be taxed. People living inside Paducah city limit would not pay the county’s tax.
“We saw that it generated somewhere close to $3 million,” Clymer said. “That is what allowed us to continued to graduate the salaries of the sheriff’s people a little bit more and also allowed us to get out of the financial hole we were in.”
Clymer added that the insurance premium tax also enabled the county to provide the 3% cost-of-living allowance.
The budget committee also heard from County Road Engineer Randy Williams for the road department’s budget, County Attorney Sam Clymer and deputy county clerks Suzanne Sanderson, Renee Verbaere and Jamie Huskey for the county clerk’s office budget.
