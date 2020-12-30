With just days until the halfway point of their terms, McCracken County’s three commissioners are feeling good about what they’ve accomplished in their first two years together.
The pair of rookie commissioners — Eddie Jones and Jeff Parker — were daunted by the steep governmental learning curve of the first year, but they’re confident in their abilities to lead the county alongside returning commissioner Bill Bartleman and Judge-Executive Craig Clymer.
“There’s a lot of information to learn and I look back at what I didn’t know two years ago and that kind of scares me,” Jones told the Sun Tuesday. “I just keep my ears open and learn new stuff every day.”
Parker felt the same way: “The first year you kind of just get your feet on the ground, at least during the first six months or so. There’s a lot to learn. By the time we were going into the second year … we were doing good and then COVID hit, so we’ve had to deal with that.”
Their term hasn’t been all bad. The commissioners are proud of their achievements so far, which have included improving the county’s working relationship with the city; bettering the county’s internal operations via good hires and teamwork; increasing salaries for sheriff’s deputies, deputy jailers and employees in the county clerk’s office; economic development efforts; starting the Sports Tourism Commission to further develop the county’s recreation options; and making strides toward a brighter financial future for the county.
Shortly after taking office, the county had less than $750,000 on hand. Now, 18 months later, the county has a fund balance between $2 million and $3 million, Parker said.
“I think we were handed a bad deck of cards with the financial situation the county was in when we took it over, but you can’t cry over spilt milk so we’ve taken it and kind of ran with it,” Parker said. “I think we’re doing pretty well now.”
In order to right the financial ship, the court tapped new revenue sources — levying new insurance premium and inventory taxes — and increased property tax rates for the first time in many years.
“We identified a potential financial iceberg, i.e. we were about to run out of money,” Jones said. “I feel comfortable that we’ve averted (it) and we’re not going to hit that (now).”
Parker was happy that, in the past year, the county has been able to add over 200 new jobs and he feels the only place to go is up, especially with the new interlocal agreement put in place in December. This amended the local Industrial Development Authority’s capabilities to own and develop property, which Jones said will allow Greater Paducah Economic Development to “focus on its marketing mission” and make the area even more economically attractive.
One of the reasons they were able to make this course correction, Bartleman believes, is that the court is more responsive and active than it was during his first four years.
“I think in the past it was a lot more of a ‘keepsake’ government that just kept things going as they were,” he said. “Now we’ve got commissioners and a judge who want to take a look at these things and work hard to make some differences.”
Keeping the county in good financial standing is going to be a top priority moving forward, Bartleman said.
“We need to keep our focus on county finances and make sure that we make great strides to improve them and not make decisions that put that in jeopardy,” he said.
Focusing on economic recovery coming out of COVID-19 is key, Parker said.
“As a small business owner, I really do not think that we’ve even scratched the surface of what this is going to do to the small businesses which will inadvertently affect the taxes that the county receives,” he said. “That’s going to start showing up pretty quick.”
Other aims will include the increased seeking of grants for use in county funding; lowering costs in the jail and sheriff’s department; tackling the county’s 911 issues; and the development of the Ohio River Triple Rail site and Bluegrass Downs, the recently donated property set to become a recreational complex serving both the city and the county.
The Bluegrass Downs development will be helmed by the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission and funded using transient room tax dollars collected from area hotel and motel visits. During its year of existence, the commission has made a big impact.
“It’s raised about $800K, it’s invested about $600K in the (Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center through a portable sports court system) and it’s booked for 23 out of the next 26 weekends with events that put heads in beds,” Jones said. “That’s a sweet turnaround for the expo center and for the county as a whole.”
The big potential of the complex is exciting for the commissioners.
“That’ll be an economic development in itself and also a big economic driver for the area, for restaurants and shops and hotels,” Parker said. “That’ll be a huge thing.”
Jones went further, calling the project “Central Park in the making” for the county:
“The wonderful feature of that property is how it connects all of the other property owned by the city or the county. It truly is going to be a large number of acres that is in the middle of our city,” Jones added. “We’re going to be able to invest into that property over the next century.”
On the legislative front, the court is hoping the state or federal governments will come to the rescue on issues like the looming pension crisis, the city classification system preventing McCracken from levying a restaurant tax, and the costs of pretrial confinement for the county.
In the long run, the group is feeling optimistic about the county’s fortunes.
“I’m pleased with the progress that we’ve made,” Parker said.
Bartleman added: “I think we’ve solved some problems that have existed for a long time and I think that sets the stage for a bright future.”
