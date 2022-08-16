A McCracken County man was arrested on multiple charges after he fled from police, first in his vehicle and then on foot, through a residential area late Friday afternoon, according to the Paducah Police Department.
According to police reports, Kinyare L. Taylor, 27, of Lottie Court, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and harassment.
According to a department news release, police initially were called to a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street, where a man was reportedly creating a disturbance and attempting to get into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle. As the first officer arrived, he saw the man leaving a nearby gas station in a white SUV and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver of the SUV failed to stop, and sped away on Jackson Street, according to police. A second officer saw the vehicle turn onto 21st Street and continue at a high rate of speed, driving in the on-coming lane. Officers did not make further attempts to stop the vehicle.
Minutes later, officers received a report that the SUV had blown a tire as it turned off 21st Street onto Harrison Street. Officers arrived and saw a man, identified as Taylor, walking away, leaving the wrecked vehicle in the middle of the street, according to the news release.
Taylor fled on foot, police reports indicated, and he was caught and arrested in the driveway of a home in the 1900 block of Harrison Street.
In addition, as those events unfolded, the E911 Division received a call from a woman who reported her vehicle was nearly struck by Taylor’s as he sped down 21st Street toward Harrison Street, according to police. After interviewing the woman, the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment was added against Taylor.
He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
