The McCracken County Fiscal Court met again Monday to hash out the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. An afternoon courthouse session reviewed remaining departments, projects and concerns.
A big item, still, is replacing the 911 emergency radio equipment system.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle spoke of an upcoming meeting with a consultant. The county had received two bids at $10.2 and $10.6 million.
“We guessed $8-to-12 million in bids, so that was where it needed to be. It was a relief,” Doolittle said.
He said the county lacks compliant radios. “We have a handful.”
The city of Paducah has bought compliant radios in recent years, but Sheriff Ryan Norman said county police had none.
“So, it’s almost 100-% new for us,” Doolittle said.
Commissioner Richard Abraham questioned haste.
“So, where are we on this?” Abraham asked. “We’ve got emergency personnel, some places in this county, where they can’t talk to each other. It seems to me we’re just dragging chains on this. I don’t feel any urgency to get to the fix.”
Commissioner Eddie Jones said, after the 911 Oversight Committee helped write a request for proposals, “at that point, we had the deadline to get the RFP out.”
“The committee didn’t live long enough to do the due diligence of, ‘What does this community want to spend on the operations of the 911 center?’ ” Jones said.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said the progress was, on a longer timeline, unique.
“This thing’s been (necessary) for many years,” Clymer said. “This fiscal court is the first body to take up and say, ‘Let’s fix it. Let’s get the city. Let’s work it out with an interlocal agreement.’ ”
“I think the committee did a good job getting questions answered, but it was always envisioned that we weren’t just going to take the committee’s recommendation and say, ‘Okay, we’ll do that,’ ” Clymer said.
“We’re elected officials ... I think it’s very important to say we’re the ones who took on the job of fixing the system. I don’t think it was broken, but it’s not where it needs to be.”
Clymer said more 911 discussions would follow.
In a spreadsheet, Doolittle showed a prospective $4.9 million in miscellaneous capital improvements.
“It’s possible we could get $1.3 million from grants or other funding sources, like gasoline tax, insurance or other participation,” he said.
Another item was $690,000 of rehab work for McCracken County youth soccer fields — some half of that new asphalt.
Doolittle showed the fields’ overhead on Google Maps with satellite view.
“You can see the level of wear on the fields from here,” Doolittle said. “I think no matter what happens with the new park, we just have to get them back into shape. The $690,000 reflects rehabbing the fields, redoing the paving, adding irrigation …”
Another item was $375,000 in IT upgrades. Doolittle said six months of work on a finance server was “painful but a good improvement in reliability and security.”
“The three-seventy-five makes the most sense,” he said. “It gets us security and our old machines replaced. It gets our server farm up-to-date. The good news is it’s not a recurring number; the bad news is this is years of accumulated neglect.”
Many machines still use Windows 7, which Microsoft ceased security updates for in early 2020.
A $390,000 Barkley Regional Airport hangar project was an item.
At a recent Airport Authority meeting, Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said commercial aircraft company HopFlyt had shown interest in the hangar, with nothing decided yet.
Last week, the county fiscal court voted to delay Barkley payments until its next meeting. Abraham asked Monday if the topic of reimbursement had been broached with the airport board, but the story is ongoing.
While discussing the city-county Senior Center, commissioners expressed concern at funding operations instead of capital projects.
“I like funding specific projects and seeing where the money is going,” Commissioner Bill Bartleman said.
Members praised an application from Hotel Metropolitan for a maintenance project as “a good investment.”
“We know exactly where the money’s going. It’s an actual project; it’s got a specific price,” Jones said.
Doolittle tallied some $250,000 for new equipment Sheriff Norman requested at a workshop last week.
He said some grant funding was possible for a $325,000 project to scan county clerk records.
“This is all still a draft. These numbers are being changed continually as we learn new things,” Doolittle said early in the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.