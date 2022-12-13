PADNWS-12-13-22 FISCAL COURT - PHOTO

McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, second from left, shakes County Commissioner Jeff Parker's (second from right) hand and presents him with an award commemorating Parker's service on the fiscal court.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

In hopes of keeping the topic of annexation and its impacts on counties in the forefront of state legislators’ minds, the McCracken County Fiscal Court introduced — and subsequently tabled — a resolution on Monday asking the Kentucky General Assembly to enact legislation that would protect McCracken County from the financial consequences of the city of Paducah annexing properties into city limits.

The resolution, drafted by county commissioner Eddie Jones, asks the General Assembly to require cities, like Paducah, to financially compensate any losses that county governments, like McCracken County, suffer as a result of city annexation. It also asks the General Assembly to prohibit cities from annexing local county school district properties without the consent of the school board or other school governing body.

