In hopes of keeping the topic of annexation and its impacts on counties in the forefront of state legislators’ minds, the McCracken County Fiscal Court introduced — and subsequently tabled — a resolution on Monday asking the Kentucky General Assembly to enact legislation that would protect McCracken County from the financial consequences of the city of Paducah annexing properties into city limits.
The resolution, drafted by county commissioner Eddie Jones, asks the General Assembly to require cities, like Paducah, to financially compensate any losses that county governments, like McCracken County, suffer as a result of city annexation. It also asks the General Assembly to prohibit cities from annexing local county school district properties without the consent of the school board or other school governing body.
In 2021, the Kentucky General Assembly amended state legislation to require cities that encompass at least two counties to financially indemnify any losses the county governments may face due to annexation of property. This statute, as it stands, applies to the city of Corbin, which is located in parts of Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties.
The law requires the city of Corbin to financially compensate Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties by giving the county Corbin annexes property from the same dollar amount of revenue that the county generated from the annexed property in the prior tax year from its license fee.
Additionally, Jones expressed concern over the potential of a county public school being annexed without the school board’s consent. He said this would cause the annexed school’s employees’ payroll tax to go up from 1% to 2%, which Jones said would either mean those teachers are making less, or the county taxpayers need to pay more taxes to make up for the higher tax rate.
“All we’re doing is asking the Kentucky General Assembly to give us the same protection they’ve given three other counties. And, we’ve asked them to please don’t let cities annex county public schools without the consent of the county school,” Jones said.
Ultimately, the fiscal court decided to table the resolution so that it could be edited to make sure all of the commissioners’ concerns with annexation and its consequences on the county would be addressed before the resolution is passed.
With Monday’s meeting being the last of the current four-year term, the fiscal court members reflected on accomplishments from the last four years. Some of the accomplishments fiscal court members highlighted include improving the county’s financial status and building its financial reserve, the new airport terminal, sports tourism and the outdoor sports complex project, increased wages in the sheriff’s office and county jail, and a focus on economic development.
Monday’s meeting was also the last fiscal court meeting for commissioner Jeff Parker, whose term on the fiscal court comes to a close at the end of the month. Parker said he saw his role on the court as speaking from a small business perspective and speaking up for the people of the county.
He encouraged the remaining commissioners and judge-executive to continue making the county a good place for families to settle down and work. Commissioner Bill Bartleman said in his time observing the court over the last 50 years, more has been accomplished in the last four years than any other McCracken County fiscal court he’s seen.
“I charge you guys with continuing to take care of the people of McCracken County, you’re charged with keeping it a…sanctuary for people to live,” Parker told his fellow fiscal court members.
Richard Abraham, a former longtime Paducah city commissioner, will succeed Parker in January and serve a four-year term as a county commissioner.
The fiscal court also accepted the resignation of County Attorney Sam Clymer effective Dec. 16. Cade Foster, who ran unopposed for the county attorney position in the 2022 elections, will be appointed to the last two weeks of the current term.
The fiscal court passed a court order to pay the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) $72,500, half of the cost of clearing and grubbing land for development at Industrial Park West.
However, while many payments to the IDA are typically split in half between the county and city of Paducah, the judge-executive noted a previous occasion involving payment for similar services at property near the Triple Rail Site where the city of Paducah only agreed to pay 23% of costs for similar land development services at the Triple Rail Site property because a study estimated the city would receive 23% of the economic benefit from business at the Triple Rail Site.
While the county approved the payment to IDA for the group to start developing land at the Industrial Park West site, commissioners also expressed an interest for a similar study to be conducted for the Industrial Park West site to see what% of economic benefit would go to McCracken County from business at that site.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court also held its first reading Monday evening of an ordinance amending the county’s zoning regulations, which, in part, creates guidelines for new recreational vehicle (RV) communities to be created within the county.
While there are currently four RV parks in the county, McCracken County Planning and Zoning Administrator Greg Cannon told the fiscal court members new RV parks currently are not permitted under the county’s zoning regulations.
