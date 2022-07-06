After delays and numerous heat advisories, the McCracken County Fair started Tuesday with rides, food and events galore.
The fair kicked off with a Family Night event.
“We have fire trucks and a police car and an ambulance for kids to interact with, “ McCracken County Fair chairperson, Denice Cicardo, said. “We have all different people that are setting up so that the kids can go around and see things like the library.”
In addition to the many rides, the county fair has its share of food choices with funnel cakes, turkey legs, deep-fried Oreos and lemonade.
The fair had previously been canceled from its original date of June 21-25 to its new date of July 5-9 with all events and exhibits being moved as well. This was due to the heat advisories that were in place at the time, a problem that the fair will still face now, with the National Weather Service putting a heat advisory in place until 9 p.m. July 7.
Wednesday, July 6, the major events begin at 6 p.m, with a Western Horse Show to kick off the larger events.
Thursday, July 7, will have two major events with a Weiner Dog race and costume contest at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a talent show at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8, the fair will host a demolition derby at 7 p.m put on by “Krashin 4 Kid.” More information is available on this on the Facebook page for the fair at acebook.com/McCrackenCountyFair.
Saturday, July 9, is the final day of the fair and has one major event with the Enduro derby at 4 p.m.
4-H also has multiple exhibits open at the Flower hall at the fair. It will be open throughout the fair.
