PADNWS-06-21-23 FAIR - PHOTO

Community members take a ride on the Typhoon on opening night of the McCracken County Fair.

 CHARITY BLANTON | The Sun

As the McCracken County Fair gets underway with Tuesday’s opening, organizers expect a huge turnout for this year’s summer event.

“McCracken County Fair is a fundraiser for children’s charities. We do somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 charities,” Fair Board Chair Darrell Matheny said.

