The McCracken County Fair heads into its final day today after a rocky but successful week of food, family events and fun.
The fair’s biggest challenge was the heat, which had previously caused the fair to be canceled and then rescheduled from its original dates of June 21- 25.
“It was a little bit slow Tuesday and Wednesday, but it picked up Thursday night,” Denice Cicardo, McCracken County Fair chairperson, said.
“We had quite a few people on that night. It’s going better than we expected, with the heat. We kind of figured that it would be a bust this year, but people have started coming out later in the afternoon.”
The heat also caused multiple events to be canceled including the Western Horse show and wiener dog race and costume contest.
“We canceled the Western Horse Show because half of the contestants didn’t want to bring their horses out in the heat,” Cicardo said. “And we also canceled the wiener dog race and costume contest. It was just too hot to have dogs out running.”
Several events however were not canceled, including Friday’s demolition derby and today’s Enduro derby.
The South Paducah Kiwanis donates all proceeds made at the event to 22 local children’s charities.
“We’re at least going to breakeven,” she said. “Even if we don’t make a lot of money.”
Today’s Enduro derby is slated to begin at 4 p.m. with the midway opening at 5:30 p.m.
