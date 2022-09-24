The McCracken County Fiscal Court is scheduled to reconsider a motion at its meeting Monday evening that, if approved, would increase the county’s health department tax for the first time in over 30 years.
The Paducah-McCracken County Health Taxing District board has proposed a raise from 2.4 cents per $100 in assessed property value to 3.0 cents.
Fiscal court members previously voted to table two motions related to levying an increased health district tax rate to review state statutes that could determine the maximum increase the fiscal court could allow without the need for special hearings on the tax.
At the fiscal court meeting on Sept. 12, Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) Director of Administrative Services Kaitlyn Krolikowski told county commissioners the proposed health tax increase would help the health department address a “pension crisis” the health department needs to begin addressing.
Kent Koster, PDHD public health director and non-voting member and secretary for the Paducah-McCracken County Health Taxing District Board, said the board voted to recommend an increase to McCracken County’s health department tax to help build up a reserve to ultimately pay for increases in the PDHD’s share of payments into the Kentucky Employees Retirement Plan.
“The Paducah-McCracken County Health Taxing District felt like it was time to begin working toward paying for that pension liability before it becomes a crisis for them where they don’t have the funds to pay the Purchase District Health Department for what the Purchase District Health Department has assessed them,” Koster told The Sun.
“It was with great pain that the Paducah-McCracken County Health Taxing District had to ask for an increase. We’re all taxpayers. We all don’t want to pay any more tax, but we have a responsibility, you know, to pay for this pension.”
To address billions in unfunded liabilities state’s pension systems, including Kentucky Employees Retirement System (KERS) that covers PDHD employees, Kentucky recently passed a law that Koster said established how health departments would pay a portion of its annual contribution over the next 30 years.
“This pension crisis was not created by us locally. The responsibility for that was at the state level, and they failed,” Koster said.
“Instead of the state taking it on as a statewide fix, their fix was to push it down to the local level. Instead of raising taxes for the entire state to go toward this unfunded pension liability, they pushed it down to the local level, which basically means the local level is going to have to increase their tax in order to pay for this.”
Over a period of five years, health departments will see increases in the percentage of the assessed annual payment the departments will need to pay. Eventually, Koster said PDHD would pay 50% of its annual $2,389,386 payment for KERS, and the state would pay the remaining 50%.
“Our budget runs close to $6 million. You can imagine, you know, once we get down to that 50% (payment), an extra $1 million-plus, where’s that gonna come from?” Koster said.
In 2020, the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority prepared a study that identified each employer’s contribution amount, the unfunded amount the group determined the pension fund was short on per employer. PDHD’s unfunded pension liability, the pension authority assessed based on valuation at the end of the 2019 fiscal year, was $44,833,499.
The five counties that currently make up PDHD (McCracken, Carlisle, Ballard, Hickman and Fulton) each have a contribution rate equal to 2.4 cents per $100 in property value to the PDHD from each of the counties’ health tax revenue collections that goes toward the multi-county health department’s programming and services.
To meet the need for the eventual increases in contribution to KERS and continue provide the same level of services for local communities, Koster said PDHD would eventually need to increase its required contribution rate from the five counties to 4.8 cents per $100 in property value, based on a fiscal budget analysis he prepared for PDHD and had reviewed by local CPA firm Kemper CPA Group.
Tax revenue from McCracken County Health District’s current 2.4-cent tax rate all contributes to PDHD, Koster said. Because the county’s tax rate is the same as its contribution rate to PDHD, Koster said McCracken County’s Health Taxing District pays a little more than the tax revenue it generates from its property taxes.
The health tax district board for McCracken County recommended gradual increases to the tax rate assessed on real estate and tangible property over the next few years, starting with this year, to build up the county health district’s financial reserves and be prepared for when PDHD increases its compensatory rate to meet the organization’s increased pay requirements into KERS.
McCracken County’s current health tax rate of 2.4 cents per $100 in assessed property value is among the lowest in western Kentucky and the state as a whole, and is currently the lowest tax rate among the five PDHD counties, Koster said. If the McCracken County Fiscal Court approves the proposed increase to 3.0 cents, this rate would still be tied with Ballard County for the lowest health tax rate among the PDHD counties.
McCracken County Deputy-Judge Executive Steve Doolittle said the fiscal court plans to discuss the health tax rate proposal, as well as possible applicable state taxing statutes, at its meeting Monday at 5 p.m. at the McCracken County Courthouse.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.