BALLARD
US Sen.: Paul-R, 2,488; Booker-D, 639.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 2,554; Ausbrooks-D, 554.
State Sen., 2nd Dist.: Carroll-R, 2,643.
State Sen., 1st Dist.: Rudy-R, 2,647.
Circuit Clerk: Harris-R, 2,694.
PVA: Sullivan-D, 2,125.
County Judge-Exec.: Cooper-R, 2,793.
County Atty.: Denton-R, 2,676.
County Clerk: Mercer-R, 1,852; Owsley-D, 2,793.
Sheriff: Giles-D, 2,400.
Jailer: Coppess-R; 1,642; Graves-D, 1,423.
Magistrate, 1st Dist.: Hedrick-R, 462; Wiggins-D, 323.
Constable, 1st Dist.: Quarles-D, 503.
Magistrate, 2nd Dist.: Crice-R, 231; Brown-D, 275.
Constable, 2nd Dist.: Butler-D, 291.
Magistrate, 3rd Dist.: Dennis-R, 447; Deweese-D, 257.
Constable, 3rd Dist.: Russell-D, 378.
Magistrate, 4th Dist.: Whipple-R, 319; Bray-D, 311.
Constable, 4th Dist.: Sanders-D, 440.
Magistrate, 5th Dist.: Bisson-R, 269; Abernathy-D, 194.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Nickell, 2,041.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): McNeill, 1.994.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): Dixon, 2,011.
Circuit Judge, 1st Cir., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): Langford, 2,051.
District Judge, 1st Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): Medlin, 2,046.
School Board, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Morris, 496.
School Board, 2nd Dist.(nonpartisan): Drummond,378.
School Board, 3rd Dist.(nonpartisan): Birney, 465.
Mayor, Barlow (nonpartisan): Meriedeth, 167.
City commission, Barlow(nonpartisan): Mayolo,107; Harvell, 144; Batts, 118.
Mayor, Kevil (nonpartisan): Burnley, 187.
City commission, Kevil (nonpartisan): Bridges, 93; Wiggins, 136; Romaine, 101; Rathman, 105.
Mayor, LaCenter (nonpartisan): Morrow, 239.
City commission, LaCenter (nonpartisan): Stewart-Hargrove, 102; Cooper, 120; Feezor, 52; Woods, 54; Romaine, 93; Butler, 57; Gibbs,43; Johnson, 73; Whipple, 135; Karadimas, 145.
Mayor, Wickliffe (nonpartisan): Phillips, 147.
City commission, (nonpartisan): Hall, 109; Carter, 84; Taylor, 101; McCain, 91; Pigg, 116; Rowland, 103.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 1,634; No, 1,097.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 1,964; No, 1,028.
CALDWELL
US Sen.: Paul-R, 3,580; Booker-D, 1,104.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 3,727; Ausbrooks-D, 934.
State Sen., 8th Dist.: Thomas-R, 3,458; Dossett-D, 1,171
PVA: Wood-D, 3,119
County Judge-Exec.: Young-R, 3,748; Sisk-D, 940
County Atty.: Massey-R, 4,096
County Clerk: Hale-R, 4,099
Sheriff: Weedman-R, 3,367; J. Pettit-D, 1,301
Jailer: Harper-R, 3,237; C. Pettit-D, 1,384
Coroner: Trafford-R, 4,008
Surveyor: Tosh-R, 3,951
Magistrate, 1st Dist.: Bennett-R, 611; Knight-D, 446
Constable, 1st Dist.: Phelps-R, 751; Hodge-D, 263
Magistrate, 2nd Dist.: Boone-R, 867
Constable, 2nd Dist.: Hicks-R, 790
Magistrate, 3rd Dist.: Stallins-R, 939
Constable, 3rd Dist.: Brooks-R, 860
Magistrate, 4th Dist.: Simms-R, 1,284
Constable, 4th Dist.: Cruzen-R, 1,076
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist. (nonpartisan): Nickell, 2,775
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st. Dist., 1st Div. (nonpartisan): McNeill, 2,691
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st. Dist., 2nd Div. (nonpartisan): Dixon, 2,643
Circuit Judge, 56th Cir., 1st Div. (nonpartisan): Redd, 3,127
Circuit Judge, 56th Cir., 2nd Div. (nonpartisan): White, 2,665
District Judge, 56th Dist., 1st Div. (nonpartisan): Knoth, 2,855
District Judge, 56th Dist., 2nd Div. (nonpartisan): Write-in: not available
School Board, 2nd Dist. (nonpartisan): Kennaday, 482
School Board, 3rd Dist. (nonpartisan): Cook, 683
Fredonia Mayor (nonpartisan): Seibert, 113
Fredonia City Council (nonpartisan): Not available
Princeton Mayor (nonpartisan): Schumacher, 67; Thomas, 956; Blackburn, 518; Duncan, 227
Princeton City Council (nonpartisan): Conger, 1,246; Copeland, 1,252; Rousseau, 1,221; Joiner, 1,338; George, 1.236; Gates, 1,308
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 2,321; No, 1,726.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 2,931; No, 1,578.
CALLOWAY
US Sen.: Paul-R, 7,901; Booker-D, 3,919.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 8,282; Ausbrooks-D, 3,469.
State Rep., 5th Dist.: Imes-R, 8,906.
PVA: McMillen-Crouch-D, 7,988.
County Judge-Exec.: Imes-R, 8,882.
County Atty.: Ernstberger-R, 8,575; Leach-D, 3,142.
County Clerk: Tinsley-R, 4,167; Faulkner-D, 7,546.
Sheriff: Knight-R, 8,073; Williams-D, 3,706.
Jailer: Lamb-R; 5,540; Claud-D, 5,929.
Coroner: Garland-D, 8,376.
County surveyor: Jones-R, 8,784.
Magistrate, 1st Dist.: Stewart-R, 1,624; Rogers-D, 898.
Constable, 1st Dist.: Lamb-R, 1,505; Lee-D, 923.
Magistrate, 2nd Dist.: Crutcher-R, 1,472; Mallory-D, 898.
Constable, 2nd Dist.: Swarthout-R, 1,271; Holt-D, 965.
Magistrate, 3rd Dist.: Cherry-R, 3,024.
Constable, 3rd Dist.: Stone-D, 2,600.
Magistrate, 4th Dist.: Rister-R, 2,083;
Constable, 4th Dist.: Eldridge-D, 1,603.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Nickell, 7,357.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): McNeill, 7,211.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): Dixon, 7,100.
Circuit Judge, 42nd Cir., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): Jameson, 5,153; Moore, 4,871.
Circuit Judge, Family Court, 42nd Dist., 2nd Div.: Perlow, 7,830.
District Judge, 42nd Dist. (nonpartisan): Hutchens, 7,728.
School Board, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Housden, 975.
School Board, 3rd Dist.(nonpartisan): Lowe, 1,136.
Murray Ind. School Board (nonpartisan): Seiber, 1,039; Winchester, 1,280; Pizzo, 1,177; Vinson, 885; Smee, 1,288.
Mayor, Hazel (nonpartisan): Paschall, 94.
Hazel city council (nonpartisan): Hanneman, 64; Kell, 77; Charlton, 73; Thompson, 84; Jones, 64; Ricker, 67.
Mayor, Murray (nonpartisan): Rogers, 2,583; Darnell, 1,251.
Murray city council (nonpartisan): Rouse, 1,749; Higginson, 1,998; Hudspeth, 2,282; Baskin, 972; Cherry, 1703; Bell, 1971; Strieter, 1,508; Darnall, 1,058; Bohannon, 1,626; Elder, 1,786; Bolin, 1,893; Roberts, 1,562; McCuiston, 1,921.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 5,289; No, 5,132.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 5,985; No, 5,477.
CARLISLE
US Sen.: Paul-R, 1,750; Booker-D, 1,371.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 1,790; Ausbrooks-D, 324.
State Sen., 2nd Dist.: Carroll-R, 1,768.
State Rep., 1st Dist.: Rudy-R, 1,766.
PVA: Bruer-R, 1,819.
County Judge-Exec.: Terry-D, 1,557.
County Atty.: Hogancamp-R, 1,807.
County Clerk: Woods-R, 635; Martin-D, 1,513.
Sheriff: Gilbert-R, 1,443; Davis-D, 692.
Jailer: Tolbird-D, 1,564.
Magistrate, 1st Dist.: Adams-R, 428; Webb-D, 246.
Constable, 1st Dist.: Webb-D, 484.
Magistrate, 2nd Dist.: Oliver-R, 613 (write-in votes were still being tabulated at the time of publishing).
Constable, 2nd Dist.: Bowles-D, 566.
Magistrate, 3rd Dist.: Crider-R, 486; Pearson-D, 188.
Constable, 3rd Dist.: Ellegood-D, 431.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Nickell, 1,356.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): McNeill, 1,316.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): Dixon, 1,303.
Circuit Judge, 1st Cir., (nonpartisan): Langford, 1,415.
District Judge, 1st Dist. (nonpartisan): Medlin, 1,284.
School Board, 2nd Dist.(nonpartisan): Arnold, 393.
School Board, 5th Dist.(nonpartisan): Fourshee, 382.
Mayor, Arlington (nonpartisan): Franklin, 50; McGee, 65.
Arlington city commission (nonpartisan): Carter, 75; Lemons, 67.
Mayor, Bardwell (nonpartisan): Powers, 47; King, 194.
Bardwell city council (nonpartisan): Turner, 130; Smith, 142; Canary, 143; Perry, 176; Thomas, 160; Yates, 139; Garnett, 154.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 1,120; No, 745.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 1,468; No, 586.
CRITTENDEN
US Sen.: Paul-R, 2,540; Booker-D, 534.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 2,608; Ausbrooks-D, 460.
State Rep., 12th Dist.: Gooch-R, 2,523; Lossner-D, 509.
PVA: To.Perryman-R, 2,723.
County Judge-Exec.: Newcom-R, 2,707.
County Atty.: Frazer-R, 2,514.
County Clerk: Tabor-R, 2,632.
Sheriff: Head-R, 2,189; Young-D, 859.
Jailer: Perry-Hayes-R, 2,634.
Coroner: Gilbert-R, 2,698.
Surveyor: no candidate.
Magistrate, 1st Dist.: D.Belt-R, 416.
Constable, 1st Dist.: Brown-R, 374.
Magistrate, 2nd Dist.: Grimes-R, 544.
Constable, 2nd Dist.: Dalton-R, 516.
Magistrate, 3rd Dist.: Kirby-R, 387.
Constable, 3rd Dist.: Beard-R, 353.
Magistrate, 4th Dist.: Thomas-R, 207.
Constable, 4th Dist.: Goodrich-R, 265.
Magistrate, 5th Dist.: Tr.Perryman-R, 529.
Constable, 5th Dist.: Rushing (write-in), 17.
Magistrate, 6th Dist.: S. Belt-R, 357; Martin-D, 151
Constable, 6th Dist: Herrin-R, 401.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist. (nonpartisan): Nickell, 1,834.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st. Dist., 1st Div. (nonpartisan): McNeill, 1,781.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st. Dist., 2nd Div. (nonpartisan): Dixon, 1,782.
Circuit Judge, 5th Cir., 1st Div. (nonpartisan): Heady, 2,136.
Circuit Judge, 5th Cir., 2nd Div. (nonpartisan): Rogers, 2,116.
District Judge, 5th Div. (nonpartisan): Willson, 539; Leonard, 1,904.
Soil and Conservation District Sup., Croft, 1,860.
School Board, 2nd Dist. (nonpartisan): LaRue, 419.
School Board, 5th Dist. (nonpartisan): McDaniel, 551.
Marion Mayor (nonpartisan): Arflack, 231; Valentine, 117; Browning (write-in), 348.
Marion City Council (nonpartisan): Wallace, 209; B.Belt, 466; McGahan, 261; Davis, 247; Conger, 436; Hawthorne, 115; Cook, 277; Olson, 382; Campbell, 132; Sherer, 381; Byford, 283; Dunn, 494.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 1,517; No, 1,144.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 1,990; No, 993.
FULTON
US Sen.: Paul-R, 1,087; Booker-D, 445.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 1,102; Ausbrooks-D, 414.
State Rep., 1st Dist.: Rudy-R, 1,153.
PVA: Morgan-D, 1,049.
County Judge-Exec.: Martin-D, 1,013.
County Atty.: Major-D, 1,076.
County Clerk: Jones-D, 1,133.
Sheriff: Parker-D, 1,084.
Jailer: Williams-D, 1,027.
Coroner: Hulin-D, 989.
Magistrate, 1st Dist.: Paitsel-D, 241.
Constable, 1st Dist.: Fahl-D, 247.
Magistrate, 2nd Dist.: Adams-D, 353.
Constable, 2nd Dist.: Bradley-D, 330.
Magistrate, 3rd Dist.: Moss-D, 229.
Constable, 3rd Dist.: Smith-D, 216.
Magistrate, 4th Dist.: Garrigus-D, 100; Busby-I, 139.
Constable, 4th Dist.: Black-R, 198.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist. (nonpartisan): Nickell, 839.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 1st Div. (nonpartisan): McNeill, 901.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 2nd Div. (nonpartisan): Dixon, 812.
Circuit Judge, 1st Cir., (nonpartisan): Langford, 1,044.
District Judge, 1st Dist. (nonpartisan): Medlin, 803.
School Board, 1st Dist. (nonpartisan): Patrick, 165.
School Board, 2nd Dist. (nonpartisan): Garrigan, 115.
School Board, 4th Dist. (nonpartisan): Hagler, 74.
School Board, FISD (nonpartisan): Pettigrew, 228; Ferrell, 231; Bransford, 284; Jones, 175.
Mayor, Fulton (nonpartisan): Prater, 352.
Fulton city commission (nonpartisan): Linn, 250; Valentine, 184; Reilly, 273; Vaughn, 336; Forrester, 265.
Mayor, Hickman (nonpartisan): Carlton, 252.
Hickman city council (nonpartisan): Ward, 97; Hitesman, 160; Griggs, 236; Gannon, 199; Amberg, 166; Holloway, 167.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 723; No, 605.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 820; No, 669.
GRAVES
US Sen.: Paul-R, 9,514; Booker-D, 2,575.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 9,887; Ausbrooks-D, 2,105.
State Rep., 2nd Dist.: Heath-R, 8,341.
PVA: Carr-D, 7,390.
County Judge-Exec.: Dick-D, 3,100, Perry-R, 7,188.
County Atty.: Cunningham-R, 10,027.
County Clerk: Gills-R, 10,279.
Sheriff: Hayden-R, 10,798.
Jailer: Workman-R, 4968; Elliott-I, 5,303; Clapp-I, 1,408.
County commissioner, 1st Dist.: Winfrey-R, 7,880; Shelton-D, 2,529; Foy-I, 1,479.
County commissioner, 2nd Dist.: Goodman-R, 9,249; Currin-D, 2,486.
County commissioner, 3rd Dist.: Hayden-R, 9,811.
Coroner: Jones-R, 10,116.
Constable, 1st Dist.: Franklin-R, 2,949; Wiggins-D, 1,094.
Constable, 2nd Dist.: Riley-R, 2,472.
Mayor, Wingo: Shelby-D, 105.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Nickell, 7,039.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): McNeill, 6,671.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): Dixon, 6,619.
Circuit Judge, 52nd Circuit (nonpartisan): Bishop, 7,302;
District Judge, 52nd Dist. (nonpartisan): Robbins, 7,547; Powers, 1433.
School Board, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Delk, 399; Fowler, 568.
School Board, 5th Dist.(nonpartisan): Terry, 372; Hayden, 285; Thomas, 805.
School Board, Mayfield Independent Dist.: Arnett, 1,195; Green, 1,122; Smith, 1,155.
Mayor, Mayfield (nonpartisan): O’Nan, 1,342; Jackson, 724.
Mayfield city council (nonpartisan): Carr, 989; Poole, 893; Cox, 900; Carrico, 985; Fox, 841; Herndon, 806; Adams, 912; Rodgers, 950; Whitnell, 974; Jackson, 865; Parrott, 1,119; McDonald, 1,021.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 5,990; No, 4,190.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 7,971; No, 3,609.
HICKMAN
US Sen.: Paul-R, 1,264; Booker-D, 283.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 1,285; Ausbrooks-D, 249.
State Rep., 1st Dist.: Rudy-R, 1,310.
Circuit clerk: Dowdy-D, 1,009.
PVA: Ballantine-R, 1,372.
County Judge-Exec.: Wilson-R, 1,396.
County Atty.: Batts-R, 1,363.
County Clerk: Berry-R, 1,417.
Sheriff: Natividad-R, 1,326; Morris-D, 193.
Jailer: Hopkins-D, 999.
Coroner: Boaz-D, 1,037.
Magistrate, 1st Dist.: Cole-R, 346.
Magistrate, 2nd Dist.: Naranjo-R, 480.
Magistrate, 3rd Dist.: Stroud-R, 534.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist. (nonpartisan): Nickell, 870.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 1st Div. (nonpartisan): McNeill, 853.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 2nd Div. (nonpartisan): Dixon, 845.
Circuit Judge, 1st Cir., (nonpartisan): Langford, 988.
District Judge, 1st Dist. (nonpartisan): Medlin, 833.
School Board, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Deweese, 172.
School Board, 4th Dist.(nonpartisan): Kimbell, 228.
Mayor, Clinton (nonpartisan): Kelly, 138; Kimbro, 67; Dillard, 16.
Clinton city commission (nonpartisan): Poole, 175; Duke, 144; Terry, 165; Dillard, 149; Campbell, 143; Peyton, 127; Jenkins, 136.
Mayor, Columbus (nonpartisan): Ferguson, 42.
Columbus city council (nonpartisan): Schleper, 42; Ferguson, 10; Jones, 5.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 808; No, 486.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 1,018; No, 430.
LIVINGSTON
US Sen.: Paul-R, 2,609; Booker-D, 606.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 2,662; Ausbrooks-D, 542.
State Sen., 2nd Dist.: Carroll-R, 2,706.
State Rep., 3rd Dist.: Bridges-R, 2,663.
PVA: Harp-R, 2,763.
County Judge-Exec.: Gruber-R, 2,739.
County Atty.: Wilson-R, 2,727.
County Clerk: Williams-R, 2,826.
Sheriff: Davidson-R, 2,746.
Jailer: Guill-R; 2,730.
Coroner: Armstrong-R; 2,755.
Magistrate, 1st Dist.: Lipham-R, 532.
Magistrate, 2nd Dist.: Long-R, 781.
Constable, 2nd Dist.: Bynum-R, 740.
Magistrate, 3rd Dist.: Hunter-R, 552.
Constable, 3rd Dist.: Ivy-R, 528.
Magistrate, 4th Dist.: Southern-R, 717; Buford-D, 247.
Constable, 4th Dist.: Oliver-R, 828.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Nickell, 1,822.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): McNeill, 1,664.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): Dixon, 1,649.
Circuit Judge, 56th Cir., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): Redd III., 1,660.
Circuit Judge, 56th Cir., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): White, 1,629.
District Judge, 56{sup}th{/sup} Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): Knoth, 1,693.
School Board, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Thompson, 301.
Mayor, Grand Rivers(nonpartisan): Moodie, 109.
City council, Grand Rivers(nonpartisan): O’Leary, 87; Gorbett, 91; Waggoner, 89; Hunt, 93; Carter, 83; Sanderman, 90.
Mayor, Salem (nonpartisan): Damron, 158.
City council, Salem (nonpartisan): Dossett, 133; Chittenden, 135; DeBoe, 143; Newcomb, 119.
Mayor, Smithland (nonpartisan): Hesser, 35.
City commission, Smithland (nonpartisan): Cobb, 37; Curry, 41; Pirtle, 29; Gentry, 29.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 1,550; No, 1,260.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 2,111; No, 978.
LYON
US Sen.: Paul-R, 2,356; Booker-D, 874 .
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 2,492;
Ausbrooks-D, 722.
State Rep., 6th Dist.: Freeland-R, 2,571.
PVA: Cruce-R, 2,571.
County Judge-Exec.: Green-R, 2,488; McKinney-D,
738.
County Atty.: Wilson-R, 2,752.
County Clerk: Duff-R, 2,800.
Sheriff: Lady-D, 554; White-R, 2,648.
Jailer: Galusha-D, 2,150.
Coroner: Dunn-D, 2,086.
Magistrate, 1st Dist.: Cummins-D, 618.
Magistrate, 2nd Dist.: Sutton-R, 865.
Magistrate, 3rd Dist.: Fowler-D, 654.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan):
Nickell, 1,804.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 1st
Div.(nonpartisan): McNeill, 1,666.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 2nd
Div.(nonpartisan): Dixon, 1,668.
Circuit Judge, 56th Cir., 1st Div.(nonpartisan):
Redd, 1,936.
Circuit Judge, 56th Cir., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan):
White, 1,809.
District Judge, 56th Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan):
Knoth, 2,030.
School Board, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Gray, 460.
School Board, 5th Dist.(nonpartisan): Patton, not available.
Mayor, Eddyville (nonpartisan):Greene, 439.
City council, Eddyville (nonpartisan): Stone, 367; Greene, 352; Conger, 226; Stone, 298; Peek, 321; Wadlington, 337; Wagers, 213
Mayor, Kuttawa (nonpartisan): Campbell, 211.
City council, Kuttawa (nonpartisan): Stark, 174;
Grief, 174; Simpson, 194;
Breedlove, 113; Hutchcraft, 107; Hatcher, 91;
Greene, 212; Clapp, 128; Jones, 93
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 1,441; No, 1,320.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 1,752; No, 1,323.
MARSHALL
US Sen.: Paul-R, 9,875; Booker-D, 3,054.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 10,182; Ausbrooks-D, 2,681.
State Sen., 2nd Dist.: Carroll-R, 10,669.
State Rep., 6th Representative Dist: Freeland-R, 10,701.
PVA: Henson-D, 7,324
County Judge-Exec.: Spraggs-R, 10,459.
County Atty.: Darnall-Ind., 8,058.
County Clerk: Greer-R, 10,619.
Sheriff: Hilbrecht-R, 10,681.
Jailer: Ford-R, 10,335.
County commission, 1st Dist: McGuire-R, 9,185; Darnall-D, 3,531.
County commission, 2nd Dist: Barrett-R, 10,255.
County commission, 3rd Dist: Collins-R, 10,316.
Coroner: Pratt-R, 10,246.
Magistrate, 1st Dist: Ball-R, 3,152.
Constable, 1st Dist: Thompson-R, 3,131.
Constable, 2nd Dist: Wallace-R, 3,335.
Constable, 3rd Dist: Stom-R, 3,229.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Nickell, 7,751.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): McNeill, 7,399.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): Dixon, 7,298.
Circuit Judge, 42nd Cir., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): Jameson, 4,339; Moore, 6,398.
Circuit Judge, 42nd Cir., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): Perlow, 7,670.
District Judge, 58th Dist.(nonpartisan): Telle, 8,593.
School Board, 2nd Dist.(nonpartisan): Doss, 1,530.
School Board, 3rd Dist.(nonpartisan): Travis, 1,365.
Mayor, Hardin: Rogalinkski-R, 95; Freeman-D, 53.
Mayor, Benton(nonpartisan): Dotson, 1,210.
Mayor, Calvert City(nonpartisan): Colburn, 761.
City council, Hardin: Unavailable
City council, Benton (nonpartisan): Farley, 924; Holland, 899; Murray, 878; Craynon, 782; Riley, 945; Henton, 834.
City council, Calvert City (nonpartisan): Rowe, 553; Howard, 594; Hale, 541; Babcock, 555; Harrington, 525; Stokes, 595.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 6,454; No, 4,937.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 7,810; No, 4,713.
MCCRACKEN
US Sen.: Paul-R, 15,294; Booker-D, 7,466.
US Rep., 1st Congressional Dist: Comer-R, 16,023; Ausbrooks-D, 6,625.
State Sen., 2nd Dist.: Carroll-R, 17,165.
State Sen., 1st Dist.: Rudy-R, 5,714.
State Rep., 2nd Representative Dist: Heath-R, 2,581.
State Rep., 3rd Representative Dist: Bridges-R, 7,646.
State Rep., 6th Representative Dist: Freeland-R, 1,026.
PVA: Dunn-R, 16,977.
County Judge-Exec.: Clymer-R, 15,597; Vander Boegh-D, 6,691.
County Atty.: Foster-R, 16,898.
County Clerk: Huskey-R, 17,110.
Sheriff: Norman-R, 17,515.
Jailer: Knight-R, 16,973.
County commission, 1st Dist: Bartleman-R, 16,668.
County commission, 2nd Dist: Abraham-R, 17,113.
County commission, 3rd Dist: Jones-R, 15,268; Johnson-D, 6,795.
Coroner: Melton-R, 17,306.
Magistrate, 1st Dist: Roberts-R, 4,943.
Constable, 1st Dist: Hayden-R, 4,626; Foglesong-D, 1,965.
Constable, 2nd Dist: Augustus-R, 5,612.
Magistrate, 3rd Dist: Orazine-R, 6,092.
Constable, 3rd Dist: Veltri-R, 5,760.
Supreme Court Justice, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Nickell, 15,181.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): McNeill, 13,849.
Court of Appeals Judge, 1st Dist., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): Dixon, 13,664.
Circuit Judge, 2nd Cir., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): Walter, 7,842; Roark, 9,609.
Circuit Judge, 2nd Cir., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): Kitchen, 14,043.
Circuit Judge, 2nd Circ., 3rd Div.(nonpartisan): Henschel, 13,887.
District Judge, 2nd Dist., 1st Div.(nonpartisan): Jones, 13,293.
District Judge, 2nd Dist., 2nd Div.(nonpartisan): Mills, 8,102; Hollowell, 9,527.
School Board, 1st Dist.(nonpartisan): Shelby, 1,669; Campbell, 568; Gallo, 388.
School Board, 3rd Dist.(nonpartisan): Walker, 1,623.
School Board, 4th Dist.(nonpartisan): Johnston, 1,205; Gray, 636; Beyer, 1,050.
School Board, 5th Dist.(nonpartisan): Shemwell, 1,863.
School Board, Paducah Independent Dist.(nonpartisan): Akojie, 2,533; Hancock, 2,713.
City commission, Paducah (nonpartisan): Wilson, 4,052; Thomas, 2,446; Reed, 1,012; Curry, 1,958; Gault, 2,844; Smith, 3,610; Henderson, 3,629; Guess, 3,023.
Constitutional Amendment 1: Yes, 10,889; No, 9,152.
Constitutional Amendment 2: Yes, 11,925; No, 10,050.
TRIGG
Results unavailable
