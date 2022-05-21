For the first time since March 7, McCracken County finds itself back at the orange level of COVID-19 incidence.
The Purchase District Health Department report issued Thursday revealed 163 cases of COVID-19 reported in McCracken County, the first report of triple-digit cases since Feb. 18.
The orange level of incidence shows 10 to 25 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the last seven days. It is the second-highest level, colored orange on a color-coded map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The highest incidence rate — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — is colored red, while the third-highest — 1 to 10 cases — is colored yellow. The lowest level — below 1 case per 100,000 people — is colored green.
There were four counties at the red level on Monday. On March 21, there were five. Between the two weeks, there was a total of two counties reaching the red level.
Until very recently, the number of cases in McCracken County has been low, reported each Thursday. There were six cases reported on March 31, four cases on April 7, seven cases on April 14, 18 cases on April 21, 19 cases on April 28 and 17 cases on May 4.
However, those numbers quickly increased with the spread of the BA-2 subvariant. There were 75 cases reported on May 11 and 163 cases reported on Thursday.
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department, said this subvariant is a more highly transmissible variant than those seen before.
“We’re seeing several occasions where (the cases) have the same last name, same address, same apartment complex,” he said. “Any time you see that there’s two or three per address, it’s probably an indication that it’s more transmissible.”
Koster said that was the case earlier this year, several cases are unvaccinated people, but some cases may be “breakthrough” cases, where people who are fully vaccinated get COVID.
“I think people need to be very conscious that the virus is still out there and knowledgeable enough to know that if you don’t want it, you do need to take special precautions, the precautions that we’ve taken before,” he said. “If I was concerned about being immune-compromised and having a higher chance of it causing health issues, I certainly would be more conscious of that right now.
“The thing is: Yes, the numbers are going up, but we’re not seeing the number of hospitalizations going up. That same week, we only had two hospitalizations in our counties.”
Koster said that people are getting sick from the coronavirus, but not severe enough to be hospitalized.
“A lot of these people don’t even know that they have it,” he said. “They’re going for procedures at the hospitals and having mandatory COVID tests, and it’s showing up. A lot of them don’t have any symptoms.
“Everybody’s positivity rates are going up, but (hospitals’) positivity rates are much, much lower than what we had at the health department because the ones that are coming to the health department — and we’re not seeing as many as we used to, by any means — our positivity rate is running about 40% because the people who are coming through here do have symptoms.”
Koster said what the health department is seeing is a lot of people getting respiratory infections.
“I’ve seen it in my own office,” he said. “I’ve seen in my own home, so a lot of that’s going around, that makes people wonder, ‘Do I have COVID?’ I felt sicker from that than when I had COVID.”
For more health information from the Purchase District Health Department, visit purchasehealth.org or call the health department at 270-444-9625.
