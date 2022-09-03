The number of new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County this week reached a level unseen since the beginning of February at the end of the Omicron variant BA.1 spread.

The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) on Thursday reported 367 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County from Aug. 25 through Wednesday, up from the 221 cases reported on Aug. 25 for the week of Aug. 18-24.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In