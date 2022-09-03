The number of new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County this week reached a level unseen since the beginning of February at the end of the Omicron variant BA.1 spread.
The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) on Thursday reported 367 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County from Aug. 25 through Wednesday, up from the 221 cases reported on Aug. 25 for the week of Aug. 18-24.
That is a 66.1% increase from last week to this week and a 180% increase from two weeks ago, when there were 131 new cases reported for the week of Aug. 11-17.
PDHD Director Kent Koster said the increase in cases over the last two weeks may have been brought about by school openings, meetings and other gatherings in enclosed spaces.
“I expected — I think we all should have expected — the COVID numbers to have gone up when school started,” he said. “You’ve got all of your schools back in session now, and you’ve got so many people around people, including teachers and students.
“Then, you’ve got all of the indoor events that have started up, like volleyball. You’ve got teacher conferences, where a lot of people are crammed up into one space, close together.”
Koster added that when there is more exposure, there are going to be more cases.
The rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 began soon after Thanksgiving 2021. The week of Nov. 29-Dec. 1, there were 286 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McCracken County. There were only 133 cases for the week of Nov. 18-24 (no reports were given for Nov. 25-28 for the Thanksgiving weekend).
The numbers gradually grew until the last week of the year, when 408 cases were reported for the week of Dec. 27-31. There were 601 cases reported for Jan. 3-7 and 516 cases reported for Jan. 10 and 11 before the PDHD stopped issuing daily reports because of the overload of duties and began issuing weekly reports.
The first weekly report had 1,545 cases for the nine-day period of Jan. 12-20 and 1,084 cases for the week of Jan. 21-26.
The number of new cases began to decline locally in late January and early February. There were 672 cases for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 3 and 254 cases for Feb. 10-16. The numbers remained below 100 for each week after that until the week of May 12-18, when there were 163 cases reported.
The increase in COVID-19 cases came about through the onset of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariant cases, which includes almost all of the cases from late April through the present. Those subvariants are more mild than the original COVID-19 virus of 2020 and the Omicron variant of 2020-21, but is also much more contagious than those variants.
The weekly PDHD reports remained fairly steady at 150 to 185 cases per week, reaching a recent low of 131 cases for the week of Aug. 11-17, but the numbers jumped the next week to 221 cases for Aug. 18-24 and another 66.1% after that this week to 367, the most since the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 3.
Schools in McCracken County opened from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10.
McCracken County reported the highest monthly total of new cases — 1,043 from July 28 to Aug. 31 — since February, when 1,468 cases were reported from Jan. 27 to March 2.
These numbers do not include the positive results of at-home testing, which are not reported to the Purchase District Health Department.
This week’s incidence rate maps show a growth in the spread of COVID-19 across the state.
The color-coded map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) on Monday shows McCracken County at the highest rate of incidence (shown in red) at 33.4, the first time the county has been at the red level since July 25.
The state has 104 of its 120 counties (86.7%) at the red level of incidence. The other 16 counties are all at the second-highest incidence rate, shown in orange.
Other counties in this area at the red level are Caldwell (28.0), Calloway (27.5), Carlisle (39.0), Fulton (28.7), Hickman (35.9), Livingston (32.6) and Trigg (49.7). Counties at the orange level are Ballard (12.7), Crittenden (14.6), Graves (19.6), Lyon (12.2) and Marshall (22.0).
Another color-coded map issued by the KDPH is the community level map, which uses the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week.
The community level map issued Friday shows almost all of the area counties at the medium level of spread, shown in yellow. Those not at that level include Carlisle and Trigg counties, at the high level shown in red, and Fulton County, at the low level shown in green.
The Purchase District Health Department is offering vaccines and booster for COVID-19. Vaccines are available for those age 5 and up.
“We’re waiting for the OK to order the new booster, which is going to contain substances to help against BA.4 and BA.5,” Koster said. “I think a lot of people are waiting around for that.
“…If anybody is sick and suspects they have COVID, they definitely need to test — do a home test or whatever — because they don’t need to be around people. We don’t need to continue to spread it, and that will help to keep the spread down if people test themselves before they continue to go out in public.”
More information about the Purchase District Health Department can be found at purchasehealth.org.
