County COVID incidence rates show climb toward red level

Although McCracken County is not enjoying the low number of new COVID-19 cases that it saw in mid-October, the current daily numbers seem to have leveled off in the 20s.
Despite that, the incidence rate for McCracken County has been slowly climbing, approaching the highest rate on the four-level map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
According to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department, McCracken County reported 22 cases for Monday, 27 cases for the weekend of Nov. 19-21, 26 cases for Thursday and 29 cases for Nov. 17.
The PDHD covers McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties.
The county saw a slight rise in the number of new cases reported in the previous week, with 31 cases reported for the weekend of Nov. 12-14, 46 cases reported for Nov. 15 and 33 cases reported for Nov. 16.
McCracken County has reported 371 new cases of COVID-19 for the month of November, averaging 16.9 cases per day. The county has had seven COVID-related deaths in November thus far.
Overall, McCracken County has had 11,074 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 and 178 COVID-related deaths.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health releases a daily color-coded map showing COVID incidence rates county-by-county.
The highest incidence rate is shown in red and indicates an average of more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The second-highest rate is shown in orange and indicates 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people, while the third-highest rate is shown in yellow and indicates 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people and the lowest incidence rate is shown in green and indicates less than 1 case per 100,000 people.
McCracken County’s incidence rate — consistently in orange recently — has shown a steady climb over the last several days and approaching the red level (25 cases per 100,000 people), according to information provided by the KDPH:
• Tuesday: 24.5 cases per 100,000 people.
• Monday: 23.1.
• Friday: 22.3.
• Thursday: 20.1.
• Nov. 17: 19.7.
• Nov. 16: 19.7.
• Nov. 15: 18.8.
• Nov. 15: 15.9.
Ballard County has reported 39 new cases thus far this month, with no COVID-related deaths. It has had 1,184 total cases since the pandemic began, with 23 COVID-related deaths.
Carlisle County has reported 41 new cases thus far this month, with no COVID-related deaths. It has had 887 total cases since the pandemic began, with seven COVID-related deaths.
Fulton County has reported 36 new cases thus far this month, with one COVID-related death. It has had 724 total cases since the pandemic began, with 17 COVID-related deaths.
Hickman County has reported 15 new cases thus far this month, with one COVID-related death. It has had 737 total cases since the pandemic began, with 19 COVID-related deaths.
