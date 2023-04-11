Discussions over the leaky roof at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center (PMCCEC) once again took up a significant portion of McCracken County Fiscal Court discussion Monday night.
And, commissioners — most vocally Judge-Executive Craig Clymer — again expressed a wish to split the cost with the city of Paducah.
The center’s director again left frustrated at the county’s reticence to pay for the repairs using its transient room tax funds, and at the image the inaction presents to visitors and businesses from inside and outside the region.
The roof was not listed on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, but following the listed discussion items, Clymer brought PMCCEC Executive Director Michelle Campbell to the lectern to discuss the roof.
Clymer expressed surprise when Campbell told him the roof was still leaking, and said he was under the impression that an emergency repair had fixed the immediate leaks.
Campbell said that repair only fixed the most significant leak, but the center still has buckets at multiple points to catch rain that still makes its way in.
Clymer said he’s been having a “discussion” with the city and Mayor George Bray, attempting to convince them to pay half of the $2 million estimate.
A previous attempt was rejected, but Clymer said his latest proposal is for the city to pay $1 million and the county to use its transient room tax fund for the other $1 million, and to use a further $1 million from that fund for the Columbia Theater.
Commissioner Eddie Jones said he believes the city’s interpretation of the statute governing the transient room tax is “wrong.”
“I want you to get a roof,” Jones told Campbell.
“I love the judge’s idea that if the city will just simply pay its share of the roof, we’ll be in position to put a million dollars into the Columbia theater.”
Campbell responded that, though she appreciates the theater and its significance, the Columbia “doesn’t put heads in the beds” like the convention center.
Following the meeting, Clymer said he believes the city is “counting on us to capitulate” and exhaust the entirety of the transient room tax fund on the roof, and blame the county for any delays in the repairs.
Clymer proposed writing a check for half the repairs, then telling the center “get your other $1 million from the city,” questioning if the city would hold the line and say “we’re not going to pay. Let it leak.”
After the meeting, Campbell said she remains frustrated at the county’s “prioritizing their agenda over the necessity of the convention center.”
She said the center is “the busiest we’ve ever been. We have more calls a day than we’ve ever had.”
She called the delays “a really poor reflection on the city and the county.”
“Other people are watching this. This is going to hurt our community if we can’t get on the same page and get this project done.”
While she said she understands the county balking at the cost of the repair and hoping for assistance to the city, she said it’s “always” been the case previously that the county puts its transient room tax funds in first.
“Now that they view it differently, we can’t change the way we were operating because they’re viewing it differently.”
Commissioners also discussed the fate of the 32 x 32 event stage used for festivals, including the upcoming Lowertown Arts and Music Festival.
Clymer expressed frustration at the city’s distancing itself from the stage which is primarily used for events within the city.
At the previous meeting, commissioners discussed the city’s desire not to provide staff for erecting the stage, though they would provide funding to hire staff to set it up and take it down.
Originally on Monday’s agenda, the fiscal court would have voted on whether to declare the stage surplus, but instead they voted to table the decision.
