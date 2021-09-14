County commissioners discuss Touchdowns and Tunes

A “great success.”
That was the conclusion McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer reported to fiscal court members during a meeting Monday night regarding Touchdowns & Tunes, a music festival held at Carson Park over Labor Day weekend
Clymer said he met with Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle, Paducah Mayor George Bray and City Manager Daron Jordan Monday afternoon to discuss the results of the music festival.
“The county made a good chunk of money renting the park to Touchdowns and Tunes. There were several thousand people each day,” Clymer said.
Clymer didn’t have an exact dollar figure or an accurate count of festival attendees.
Clymer acknowledged that about 10-12 residents called him to complain about the volume of the music, but said monitoring the volume level in nearby locations from the park was an “easy fix” moving forward with the country and rock music festival and other events happening at Carson Park.
County Commissioner Edwin Jones said he was happy to see so many people enjoying Carson Park. Jones said he was at Touchdowns and Tunes on Friday and Saturday nights and did not feel the music in front of the speakers or down below the stage was too loud for the event, noting on both nights he went, the concerts ended around 11 p.m.
After receiving complaints about the noise, Jones drove around West End and said he could hear the music from Clark Elementary, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of Carson Park.
“At the time I went, it probably wasn’t disturbing, but I hadn’t lived with it for three days either,” Jones said.
Jones gave props to Touchdowns and Tunes for planning the event and having room for all the attendees at the park. Jones said he believes there is a way to plan for how noise will travel in the areas surrounding Carson Park and plan for similar events accordingly.
In other business:
- Clymer issued an executive order that effective Wednesday, everyone who enters the McCracken County Courthouse, including employees, shall wear a face mask or face shield. Additionally, everyone in the courthouse must maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Employees behind a protective barrier who are able to social distance are not required to wear a face covering.
- Officials also discussed tax rates for the Melber-New Hope Fire Department, West McCracken Fire Department, McCracken County Public Library and McCracken County Mental Health. No changes from 2020 rates were proposed. Clymer said the McCracken County tax rate would be decided on at the next fiscal court meeting.
- The county awarded two bids related to McCracken County Jail services. Kellwell Food Management was awarded a bid for food service at the jail. CareACell was awarded the bid for inmate commissary at a commission rate of 34%.
- Commissioners approved an order to authorize the treasurer to buy a Dodge Durango from Linwood Motors of Paducah for use in the emergency management department. Officials said the deputy director would primarily use the car.
A full video of the meeting is available on YouTube. The next meeting of the fiscal court will be on Sept. 27.
