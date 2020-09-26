McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs provided an update on changes in the upcoming Nov. 3 election due to COVID-19, before Thursday night’s Paducah mayoral forum.
“First of all, the last day to register to vote will be Oct. 5, so in order to cast your ballot make sure you’re registered,” she said.
“I want to go over a few of the voting options. That’s one of the few things that COVID has actually brought on that has been a good thing ... we do have a few more (options) than what we normally do.”
One of those options includes voting by mail.
“If you are uneasy about going out in public, and you want to vote by mail-in ballot, you can do so,” she said. “Just make sure that you request that by Oct. 9. Go to the online portal, govoteky.com.”
For those that want to vote in person, there are more options than just election day.
“If you want to vote early (in person), you can do that in the county clerk’s office starting Oct. 13,” she said.
Early, in-person voting hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’re really encouraging voters to take advantage of that option, just in case. That’s going to be spread out over three weeks so it may alleviate some of the long lines on election day at the polls,” said Griggs.
Election day, in-person voting will also look a little different, according to the county clerk.
“Normally, we’ve got 54 precincts,” she said. “This time we’re only going to have 11. We’re calling them voting ‘locations.’ ”
Voters will be receiving a postcard explaining the voting location changes.
The 11 voting locations are:
• Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary.
• Concord Elementary.
• McCracken County High School.
• Heath Middle School.
• Reidland Middle School.
• Reidland Elementary.
• Lone Oak Elementary.
• Paducah Middle School.
• Paducah Tilghman.
• Morgan Elementary.
• Knights of Columbus (St. John community).
“The postcards will tell you what precinct you normally vote in, and what you’re new voting location will be,” she said.
Griggs’ office has been designated as a “su%er,” a place where people can vote on election day regardless of where their established voting location is. Voting there is allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“That’s an option,” Griggs said. “Say you work downtown but maybe your voting location is out towards the west end of the county. If you can’t make it to your specified voting location, you can come to the county clerk’s office and vote. That’s anybody in the county.”
There’s one other significant change COVID-19 has brought about, according to Griggs.
“Normally on election night we have all the totals in. For the most part we will, but we can accept ballots that are postmarked Nov. 3. We can accept those (postmarked Nov. 3) up until Nov. 6.
“We should have most of the vote totals in on election night and we’ll be releasing what totals we have then,” said Griggs.
“We just want voters and candidates to know that it will not be final until Nov. 6.”
