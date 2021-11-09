County candidates file for primaries

The first date McCracken County elected official candidates could file for election with the county clerk was Nov. 3. Additionally, some other candidates have filed paperwork with Kentucky Registry of Election Finance (KREF), where candidates in state election races file financial paperwork related to campaign fundraising and spending. Others have informed The Sun that they intend to seek office, but have yet to file official paperwork.
Three county candidates have registered with the McCracken County Clerk’s Office for the primary election, according to the clerk’s office. Those candidates are: Cade Foster, who is running for county attorney; Ryan Norman, who is running for sheriff; and Bill Bartleman, who is seeking re-election for the District 1 county commissioner seat.
The deadline for county candidates to register with the McCracken County Clerk for the 2022 primary elections is Jan. 7, according to the State Board of Elections calendar. Primary elections in McCracken County will be on May 17.
Judge-ExecutivE
Craig Clymer (incumbent)
Matt Moore
County Commissioners (total of three seats)
Bill Bartleman (R) (incumbent, District 1)
Dustin Havens (D) (District 1)
Eddie Jones (R) (incumbent, District 3)
Yolanda Johnson (D) (District 3)
County Attorney
Cade Foster (R)
County Clerk:
Jamie Huskey (R)
County Constable (total of three seats)
Eric Augustus (R) (incumbent, District 2)
County Coroner
Amanda Melton (R) (incumbent)
Jacob Jetton (R)
County Jailer:
David Knight (R) (incumbent)
Jon Griggs (R)
Property Valuation Administrator
Bill Dunn (R) (incumbent)
Sheriff
Ryan Norman (R)
Wesley Orazine (R)
Second Circuit Court Judge, First Division
Joe Roark
Chuck Walter
Second Circuit Judge, Second Division
William Kitchen (incumbent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.