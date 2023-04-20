The McCracken County Fiscal Court met Wednesday to continue budget talks for Fiscal Year 2024.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle gave a presentation on county-funded assets for economic development, including overviews of West Paducah’s Triple Rail Site and Industrial Park West.
The latter, Doolittle said, “is filling up. There’s just one or two more projects that will fit in this park.”
This fiscal year, the economic development program was $987,000.
The county gives an annual $250,000 to Greater Paducah Economic Development. The Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority gets $154,000, funded by the county’s Regional Development Agency Assistance Program. The Paducah-McCracken Riverport Authority received $90,000.
Tech nonprofit Sprocket has asked for $176,000, from city and county, for drawing and keeping new industry. Doolittle outlined three business incentives — incubation, recruitment and impact-study — with medical and financial tech as a focus.
Officials praised the jobs and industry Sprocket helped bring to the area, including Hopflyt, an aviation company developing commercially viable electric aircraft.
“It’s actual jobs created, well-paying,” said member Bill Bartleman. “They’ve been successful in what they said they’ve been doing.”
Doolittle told an anecdote of a skilled worker from San Diego who now worked remotely in Paducah.
“The opportunity of the space to go and meet people and say, ‘Let’s do a deal and get something going’ — that really was the idea behind the space,” Doolittle said.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer called a city-county halfway “fair.”
“It’s true the city put more in initially, but that was in capital improvements to the city,” Clymer said. Sprocket has received $900,000 in city funds and $200,000 from the county. “As a starting point, we could agree to do our half.”
“We understand the importance of what they’re doing; what the city does is out of our control,” said member Richard Abraham.
Commissioners heard updates from two offices. County Attorney Cade Foster said getting a grant program up again would aid hiring a county prosecutor.
Coroner Amanda Melton said, with three part-time deputies and no administrator, the office made do. But rising trends threatened that.
She proposed a freestanding coroner’s office with appropriate facilities and added compensation for deputies. The county has utilized storage space at hospitals and funeral homes in the past.
“I know that’s fairly ambitious, but I think we’re at a point where I can make a strong case,” Melton said. “With an increased caseload, I can’t see where we could strip (this office) any further.”
The county investigated 318 deaths last year, she said.
“We have an aging population. I’ve seen my death rate investigation go up every year. We have the pending drug situation you all know about, mental illness-type deaths — all these trends are moving up.”
Historically, area funeral homes have provided cremation services and received reimbursements at $1,000. Melton proposed a bump to $750.
“Unfortunately, it got backed down to $600,” Melton said. “That’s a sore spot with our funeral home partners, because it really doesn’t even cover their expenses. They’re running a deficit for us. I propose we raise that to $750 to try to help them recoup some of their expenses.”
Earlier in the week, the fiscal court projected $24 million in revenue for Fiscal Year 2024.
The budget is due June 30. The next budget meeting is Wednesday, April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.