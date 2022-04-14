The first of several budget workshops for McCracken County’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget was held on Wednesday at the courthouse.
McCracken County Fiscal Court analyzed revenues from previous years and also heard from the Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and the McCracken County Jail about those departments’ projected budgets.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle and county treasurer Pamela Thompson projected the county’s revenue in fiscal year 2023 to be around $34.8 million, with general fund revenue accounting for about $22.2 million.
One of the items Doolittle highlighted was that the county had not engaged in deficit spending in the last two completed fiscal years.
According to data presented at Wednesday’s budget hearing, the county had engaged in deficit spending from the general fund from fiscal year 2012 through fiscal year 2019, but posted gains in both fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021. The current fiscal court assumed office midway through fiscal year 2019.
“I think that’s just one hell of an accomplishment,” Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said, about the two years in a row of revenue gains during a pandemic.
Sheriff Matt Carter asked for the fiscal court to budget an additional $10,000 to help the sheriff’s department pay for ammunition, as there have been some shortages of ammunition and some supply issues and raise in costs as a result of shortages. He also asked the fiscal court to consider budgeting $10,000 to help eight volunteer special deputies pay for supplies.
McCracken County Jail Chief Deputy Stephen Carter, filling in for Jailer David Knight, said he discussed the possibility of having part-time jailers with Knight and Doolittle. Doolittle said hiring part-time deputy jailers may help the staffing issues at the jail if the wages are competitive. Doolittle used an $18/hour wage as a possible example for part-time deputy jailers. Part-time deputy jailers would only work about 20 hours per week and receive no benefits.
Coroner Amanda Melton presented the coroner’s budget. As presented at Monday’s fiscal court meeting, Melton said she would like to replace one of the coroner’s office’s older vehicles. Doolittle said it may be possible for the fiscal court to buy a new car for the sheriff’s department and then for the coroner’s office to use a slightly used vehicle from the road deputy fleet.
The county commissioners also discussed the possibility of a small county morgue, which would store two bodies at a time. Currently, Melton said the county has to utilize storage space at the two hospitals in the county along with two funeral homes that have refrigeration space for bodies.
Fiscal court members also began discussions about possible cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) for county employees, and how the best way to apply COLAs to employees would be.
While no decision about COLA raises was reached Wednesday, the idea of a 3% COLA for all county employees was discussed, as was the idea of applying different COLA rates according to an employee’s wages.
Fiscal year 2023 begins on July 1. McCracken County Fiscal Court will most likely hear ordinances relating to the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget during one of its general meetings in May.
