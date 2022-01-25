County asks legislature to consider $6 million proposal to airport

The McCracken County Fiscal Court formally requested on Monday for the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate to support and include $6 million for the Barkley Regional Airport new terminal project in proposed budgets that are moving through the legislature.
In Gov. Andy Beshear’s proposed budget he presented on Jan. 13, one of his priorities included $6 million to Barkley Regional Airport, which would replace the local share McCracken County and Paducah previously agreed to pay.
Beshear’s proposal also included an additional $50 million from the state’s general fund for development at Kentucky’s general aviation airports. Proposed budget plans from the House of Representatives have only included $10 million per year for the next two years for a grant pool available to all Kentucky general aviation airports, and does not outline any amount specific to Barkley Regional.
The state has previously agreed to allocate $5 million to the new terminal project. Additionally, the airport has received $32.8 million in FAA grants to put toward the project, according to the county’s resolution read on Monday evening. McCracken County and the city of Paducah previously agreed to put $3 million apiece toward the project. However, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer previously said when Beshear presented his budget priorities that the $6 million proposal would replace the local share of the project.
Commissioner Eddie Jones if the state were to provide $6 million to cover McCracken County’s and Paducah’s share, that $3 million the county would save could be put to use for other county goals.
“This $6 million will affect our financial bottom line. There’s no question about that,” Jones said.
In other business, The McCracken County Fiscal Court removed a vaccine-or-test COVID-19 court order from its Monday agenda. The policy mirrored an OSHA mandate the U.S. Supreme Court has since struck down, which required organizations that employ more than 100 people to require employees to either be vaccinated for COVID-19 or to test weekly for the virus.
Anticipating the Supreme Court’s decision on the mandate, the fiscal court had previously tabled the motion at its Jan. 10 meeting to see how the court would rule.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.