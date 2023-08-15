At Monday’s meeting, the McCracken County Fiscal Court took action regarding the former TeleTech property at 2301 McCracken Boulevard. The building is being sold to Newgen Ventures LLC for $3 million.
According to McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, the 28,315 square-foot building in Commerce Park has been on the market for about a year, the same time TeleTech has been absent. He said Newgen Ventures was the first company that made an offer, and the fiscal court voted Monday to sell it.
In 2013, the city of Paducah, McCracken County and Greater Paducah Economic Development each provided funding toward the building’s construction, according to the city. The Paducah City Commission, after an executive session, approved a municipal order authorizing the property sale at its Aug. 8 meeting. Clymer said the GPED board also voted recently to approve it.
“Well, that property has been idle for over a year,” Clymer said Monday. “However, the company TeleTech, under the contract, continued to pay their monthly lease agreements, so we have not lost money on it.”
The money from the proceeds will redeem, pay and discharge the Kentucky Taxable General Obligation Bond Series. Clymer confirmed it will help pay off Series 2013A and most of Series 2013B.
“It would leave us with a little bit of a balance on that bond, but it knocks out the vast majority of it,” Clymer said.
According to Clymer, renovating the facility would cost about $3 million. He said the building will be new office spaces for Bacon Farmer Workman, a local engineering company. He said BFW is the city and county’s most actively used engineer, and this building gives it room to expand.
“They will be moving their operations into that building and expanding with more employees,” Clymer said.
At the meeting, County Commissioner Bill Bartleman moved to appropriate $50,000 from the county’s budget to hire grant writers. McCracken County is among 42 counties in the state eligible for House Bill 9 grants. Once the county receives funding, the federal government will match the amount.
Bartleman said this could be beneficial for the Paducah area and could help fund other projects in the future. After deliberating on the effectiveness, the county agreed to appropriate the $50,000 for grant research and writers.
Bartleman also said convention center officials met Monday with contractors to renovate the convention center’s roof. He said seven contractors came to tour the convention center, also getting a look at the roof. He said they initially had two bidders for that project. Bartleman said the contractors originally had until Aug. 23 to submit bids, but have extended that date to Aug. 30.
He said that, once bids are in, construction on the project will be done by mid-September.
The county also voted to approve a contract with Axon for $40,220.50. The agreement will provide 15 new Taser bundles for the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. The county also voted to surplus 34 taser units used by the sheriff’s office.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman said a third-party company purchases the Tasers, refurbishes them, and gives them to private companies or the military. He said the money for the Tasers goes to the office’s general fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.