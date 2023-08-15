Fiscal Court

At Monday’s meeting, McCracken County Fiscal Court voted on various orders, including property, equipment and grants.

 JEREMIAH HATCHER | The Sun

At Monday’s meeting, the McCracken County Fiscal Court took action regarding the former TeleTech property at 2301 McCracken Boulevard. The building is being sold to Newgen Ventures LLC for $3 million.

According to McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, the 28,315 square-foot building in Commerce Park has been on the market for about a year, the same time TeleTech has been absent. He said Newgen Ventures was the first company that made an offer, and the fiscal court voted Monday to sell it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In