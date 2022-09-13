McCracken County Fiscal Court approved several tax rates for 2022 at its meeting Monday evening, including tax rates for the county, health department, mental health facility, library services, schools and volunteer fire departments.
The following rates per $100 in property value (for real estate and tangible property unless noted otherwise) were approved at Monday’s meeting:
- County: 10.8 cents for real estate; 16.35 cents tangible property
- McCracken County Mental Health Center: 1.2 cents
- McCracken County Extension Service: 4.09 cents for real estate, 11.05 cents for tangible property
- McCracken County Public Library: 6 cents for real estate, 7.84 cents for tangible property
- Paducah Junior College: 1.5 cents
- McCracken County Schools: 53.8 cents
- Concord Fire District: 7.5 cents
- Hendron Fire District: 7.55 cents
- Lone Oak Fire District: 5.2 cents
- Melber-New Hope Fire District: 4.3 cents
- Reidland-Farley Fire District: 7.1 cents
- West McCracken Fire District: 6.9 cents
The fiscal court voted to table a resolution to increase the McCracken County Health Department tax from 2.4 cents per $100 in real estate and tangible property to 3 cents. Kaitlyn Krolikowski, director of administrative services for the Purchase District Health Department, said the McCracken County Board of Health voted to recommend raising the tax for the first time in nearly 30 years because the Purchase District Health Department, which the McCracken County Health Department pays into, is facing a “pension crisis,” which Krolikowski said needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.
However, the fiscal court members had questions about whether various state statutes would allow for such an increase, and if the county would legally have to consider a smaller increase than what the county’s board of health recommended. The health tax rate will be up for a vote at the next fiscal court meeting in two weeks.
Taxes for the county increased slightly from 2021 rates, which were 10.7 cents and 16.08 cents for real estate and tangible property, respectively.
McCracken County Public Library’s rates are lower from its 2021 rates of 6.1 cents for real estate and 7.91 cents for tangible property. Paducah Junior College’s 2022 tax rate is also down from its 1.6 cent rate in 2021.
This year’s rates for Four Rivers Behavioral Health, McCracken County Extension Service, McCracken County Schools and all six fire districts are equal with the tax districts’ 2021 rates.
In other fiscal court business:
- Fiscal Court voted to table a motion to approve the reappointment of five board members to the McCracken County Convention Center Board. Commissioner Eddie Jones suggested clarification in the board’s bylaws regarding how board members are appointed and approved, and in which instances the fiscal court is notified about board member appointments. Commissioner Bill Bartleman, who is also on the convention center board, said the board approved a change in its bylaws to require the city and county to approve its board members. Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said the county wanted to make sure those bylaws were in effect before the county voted to approve the board appointments.
- County commissioners also voted to award a bid to General Acrylics for $82,760 for the company to resurface and convert four tennis courts at Heath Park into 10 pickleball courts. Two tennis courts would remain when the work on the pickleball courts is completed.
- MaryAnne Medlock, business liaison for West Kentucky Workforce, said the Aug. 23 Workforce Development Job Fair, which the county sponsored, was a success. Over 350 jobseekers attended the fair with over 100 employers represented. Of the employers, 90% said the job fair helped them meet potential employees, and 38% conducted same-day interviews.
The next fiscal court meeting is on Sept. 26.
