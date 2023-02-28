The McCracken County Fiscal Court Monday night approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with aerospace company HopFlyt.
The company, which specializes in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced last week it was moving its principal location and commercial division to Paducah.
The fiscal court, short Commissioner Eddie Jones who was attending a conference, voted unanimously to authorize Judge-Executive Craig Clymer to enter into the MOU.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman spoke in favor of the agreement, praising the business and jobs HopFlyt would bring to the area.
“I think this could be a game-changer for our community,” Bartleman said.
The fiscal court also adopted ordinance 2023-04, authorizing Clymer to execute an interlocal agreement between Paducah and McCracken County, in order to establish a comprehensive plan between the city and the county.
The Paducah City Commission is expected to vote on the ordinance tonight.
Commissioners also authorized Clymer to send a letter acknowledging that the dog park currently at Stuart Nelson Park will be relocated for the construction of the sports complex.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said a new location hasn’t been finalized, but the dog park will be placed within Noble Park.
• Commissioners voted to present McCracken County school bus driver Mollie Cox with a Court Award, for saving the life of a student who was choking by performing the Heimlich maneuver on him.
• The fiscal court voted to raise Election Day poll worker pay to $150, from $125.
• Commissioners voted to transfer $6,953,049 of American Rescue Plan funds into an operational account. The county had been allocated a total of $10 million as a standard allowance, nominally for the purpose of revenue replacement, but the standard allowance does not require localities to demonstrate any lost revenue.
The court also awarded checks to community organizations including:
• WKCTC’s Community Scholarship Program
• Paducah Civil Air Patrol
• Reidland Farley Baseball
• Lone Oak Tennis Association
