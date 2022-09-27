McCracken County Fiscal Court approved a raise for the county’s health tax from 2.4 cents per $100 in property value to 3.0 cents at its meeting Monday evening. This is the first time the health tax was increased in more than 30 years.
Purchase District Health Department Public Health Director (PDHD) Kent Koster told the fiscal court this increase would allow the McCracken County Health Taxing District to build a reserve to ultimately pay into PDHD’s increasing share of pension costs into unfunded liabilities in the Kentucky Employee Retirement System (KERS).
To ensure the revenue from the tax increase would indeed be going to pension payments instead of other programming, the fiscal court members also directed Koster to share their desire with the Paducah-McCracken County Health Taxing District Board for the board to establish a separate, dedicated pension reserve account to put revenue generated from the 0.6-cent increase.
As reported in The Paducah Sun on Sept. 24, McCracken County is one of five counties that makes up PDHD and pays a contribution rate of 2.4 cents per $100 in property value to the multi-county health department. For McCracken County, Koster said that meant ultimately, the health taxing district was paying slightly more than it generated from tax revenue from the previous 2.4 cent tax rate.
Koster told the fiscal court members the tax needed to increase so that the health taxing board could build a reserve for when PDHD would ultimately need to increase its contribution rate from the participating counties in order to pay into the KERS pension system.
“We have to prepare each taxing district to have enough reserves to pay for that additional pension expense whenever the Purchase District Health Department makes a call, you know, to those taxing districts that [PDHD] needs money to pay for the pension,” Koster said.
He added that PDHD had been proactive in recent years by cutting down on staffing numbers through attrition to reduce administrative costs in anticipation of the state mandating health departments and other employers of state employees in the KERS pension system to pay unfunded pension liabilities.
This year, Koster said the state agreed to pay 100% of KERS unfunded liabilities, including over $2 million attributed to PDHD. However, recent legislation outlines a plan to increase employers, like PDHD’s, portion of unfunded liability payments in 10%-increments annually. Then, PDHD would need to pay 50% of its unfunded liability payment every year until the end of the 30-year established pension payment period — adding up to over $1 million every year.
Commissioner Jeff Parker asked Koster how the county would know the increase in tax revenue would be put toward PDHD pension payments. Koster said the taxing district board could establish a dedicated pension account similar to PDHD’s account setup.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer also pointed out the county’s need to raise taxes to pay into a pension issue created at the state level.
“It’s just very frustrating to see the state legislature bragging that they’re going to reduce state taxes because they’ve done so well and at the same time, push this pension cost by 10% a year…for a five year period, reduce their liability and put it on the counties to step up and pay that,” Clymer said.
“They’re reducing their taxes, and puts us in position to having to increase ours.”
Commissioner Bill Bartleman said for a taxpayer who owns property assessed at a $100,000 value, the taxpayer would ultimately see a $6 increase on their property tax bill with the increased rate.
Additionally, Greater Paducah Economic Development (GPED) President and CEO Bruce Wilcox presented a quarterly update to the fiscal court on highlights in area economic development since mid-June. From July 2021 to June 2022, Wilcox said GPED was directly involved in the creation of 191 new jobs in the city and county with an average pay of $55,000 a year.
Around 80% of local manufacturers have more employees now than they did prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Wilcox said indicates business growth. He also mentioned a plan to partner with nearby counties to work on a marketing campaign called Kentucky Cornerstone, which he hopes will market the area as attractive to companies who produce electric vehicles and electric vehicle batteries and technology.
Some challenges businesses have faced, Wilcox said, include increases in power rates, as well as longer-than-expected delivery dates for power transformers, which he said could be 24 to 36 months out. He also said GPED would like to look into the possibility of a 100,000 square foot spec building, adding the area had lost out on some opportunities because there is not a spec building of that size in the county.
In other county business
• McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes presented the county’s emergency operations plan to the fiscal court, which the fiscal court later approved.
• Clymer and County Commissioner Eddie Jones both discussed recent business trips to Washington, D.C. Jones said he and other members of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce met with Department of Energy officials and discussed possible reuse options for DOE sites including the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.