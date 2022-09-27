McCracken County Fiscal Court approved a raise for the county’s health tax from 2.4 cents per $100 in property value to 3.0 cents at its meeting Monday evening. This is the first time the health tax was increased in more than 30 years.

Purchase District Health Department Public Health Director (PDHD) Kent Koster told the fiscal court this increase would allow the McCracken County Health Taxing District to build a reserve to ultimately pay into PDHD’s increasing share of pension costs into unfunded liabilities in the Kentucky Employee Retirement System (KERS).

