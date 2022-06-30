In the last open meeting of the 2021-22 fiscal year, McCracken County Fiscal Court finalized McCracken County employee salaries for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Friday.
All county employees, with the exception of assistant county attorneys, will receive a 3% cost of living adjustment to their current salaries for the next fiscal year. Assistant county attorneys, who receive salaries from the state in addition to their county salaries, are receiving an 8% cost of living adjustment to their state salaries, and are not receiving a cost of living adjustment to their county salaries.
Much of Wednesday’s meeting, which lasted roughly 90 minutes, centered around breaking out the calculators and discussing employees who warranted a salary or hourly rate raise beyond the 3% cost of living adjustments that most employees received.
For several salaried county employees, such as the county treasurer, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle pointed out that in the event the employee leaves their current position, the county would find it difficult to find someone new to fill these positions for the pay the county is currently offering.
“All of our employees are very valuable, and I think do a good job for us. We want to compensate them for the good work that they do, it’s just a fact that there are employees at certain levels and certain positions that would be quite a challenge for us if we were to lose that person,” Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said.
Most who received raises beyond the cost of living adjustments were because of new duties or titles being assumed over the last year. This applied to several deputy county clerks, some of whom received raises between 1% and 9% beyond the cost of living adjustments. However, as McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs pointed out, much of these raises amounted to less than or around one dollar an hour.
Kentucky requires fiscal courts to confirm and record county employee salaries prior to the start of a new fiscal year. This item was originally on the regularly scheduled fiscal court meeting Monday, but was moved to Wednesday to allow the county commissioners more time to review Clymer’s recommendations for raises and provide their own input.
Only three employee salary raises were amended Wednesday afternoon from Clymer’s recommendations. Two employees, one in the human resources department and one in the community development department, still received raises beyond the cost of living adjustments, but smaller raises than Clymer’s recommendations.
McCracken County’s approved human resources director salary of around $55,000 for the upcoming fiscal year is lower than the state average of $59,000 for a human resource director working for a county with a population between 30,000 and 69,999 people, according to the Kentucky Association of Counties.
Commissioners voted to give Doolittle a 4% raise in addition to his cost of living adjustment, giving him a yearly salary of a little under $93,000 per year. Commissioner Bill Bartleman said this raise would make Doolittle the highest-paid county employee, a distinction Bartleman said the role of deputy judge-executive deserves.
