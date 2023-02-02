In a special called meeting Wednesday held over Zoom, the McCracken County Fiscal Court signed off on the purchase of poll pads to prepare for the upcoming primary elections in May.
The $183,600 to purchase the equipment should be reimbursed to the county from the Kentucky Department of Local Government, and the county will be applying for a state grant to reimburse this purchase.
Meanwhile, the county will be responsible for the annual maintenance of the election equipment.
The poll pads come from the company KNOWiNK, which, according to the Secretary of State’s website, produces one of the four e-poll book products certified by the Kentucky State Board of Elections. E-poll books are electronic devices that hold a file of voter data and related information that are used to verify the identify of registered voters.
McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey told the fiscal court members the county has been using e-poll books for about five years. The state furnished the e-poll books to each county through a federal grant, and Huskey said the contract for those state-furnished e-poll books is now up.
With the state increasing the number of companies from which counties can buy e-poll books, Huskey said the McCracken County Election Board chose KNOWiNK’s product.
Because of the time it takes for the equipment to come in, and with the primary election coming up in May, Huskey said many county governments are meeting this week to authorize the orders to ensure the equipment is here on time. A request for proposals for the election equipment for McCracken County was published last week, she added.
“We’ve got to get these ordered. They’re six to eight weeks out, and the election’s in May. Once we get them, they need to be uploaded with all of the precincts and voter information, which takes a little bit of time,” Huskey said.
The fiscal court also approved an order for the county treasurer to transfer $7 million to The Housman Group at Baird Wealth for investment in U.S. Treasuries and Certificates of Deposit (CDs).
At the Jan. 23 fiscal court meeting, McCracken County Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle aid he and County Treasurer Pam Thompson looked into a short-term investment in treasury bills and CDs because the interest rate offered for the investment, which at the time of the meeting was around 4.2%, was slightly higher than its interest rate for the county’s sweep account at Paducah Bank (which has a 3.88% interest rate).
The goal is for the investment to get a greater return on interest than the county would typically see in its sweep account. The investments discussed at this meeting were for one-year terms or less.
The next regularly scheduled fiscal court meeting is on Feb. 13.
