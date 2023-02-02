In a special called meeting Wednesday held over Zoom, the McCracken County Fiscal Court signed off on the purchase of poll pads to prepare for the upcoming primary elections in May.

The $183,600 to purchase the equipment should be reimbursed to the county from the Kentucky Department of Local Government, and the county will be applying for a state grant to reimburse this purchase.

