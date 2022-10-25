After its second ordinance reading Monday evening, the McCracken County Fiscal Court authorized the issuance of $3.065 million in general obligation bonds to finance its half of payments for the construction of the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal.

The ordinance also authorizes the county to levy a property tax for the payment of the airport bond.

