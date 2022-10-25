After its second ordinance reading Monday evening, the McCracken County Fiscal Court authorized the issuance of $3.065 million in general obligation bonds to finance its half of payments for the construction of the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal.
The ordinance also authorizes the county to levy a property tax for the payment of the airport bond.
McCracken County and the city of Paducah previously signed an interlocal agreement in 2021 agreeing to split the cost of the estimated $5.8 million Barkley airport terminal costs. The terminal is currently on track to open in 2023.
Asking for clarification for the public’s benefit, commissioner Bill Bartleman asked McCracken County Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle whether this bond would be able to be used for another project if the county receives any grant money or other funds to cover its fiscal obligation to the airport. Doolittle confirmed this, adding that the fiscal court may need to amend the ordinance passing this bond in the future to include potential future uses of the bond.
Doolittle added that there is no penalty for prepayment on bond payments.
While there was time set aside in the fiscal court agenda for public comment on the bond issue, no one from the public spoke on the issue at Monday’s meeting.
Additionally, Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin updated the fiscal court on progress with the outdoor sports complex project. The working group, made up of representatives from McCracken County, Paducah and the Sports Tourism Commission, met recently with Sports Facilities Management, PFGW Inc. and Bacon Farmer Workman to begin working on the design phase.
Ervin said there will be some slight adjustments made to the Master Plan design scheme for the sports complex, initially released in 2021, over the next six to eight weeks. Additionally, the groups plan to host stakeholder meetings in mid-November to gather opinions from groups like local sports groups, Stuart Nelson Dog Park users, and those with property near Stuart Nelson Park and the former Bluegrass Downs.
In other fiscal court business:
• The fiscal court accepted a bid for a little over $271,000 from Jim Smith Contracting for the construction of the Milton Drive Improvement Project.
• The first reading to amend the 2019 Transient Room Tax ordinance, in order to be compliant with updates to the Kentucky Revised Statutes, was approved Monday. According to the Kentucky Department of Revenue, as part of House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, campground and RV park rentals will be subject to transient room taxes effective Jan. 1, 2023.
While the fiscal court normally meets twice a month throughout the year, McCracken County Fiscal Court only has one regularly scheduled meeting in November and one in December due to the upcoming holiday season.
