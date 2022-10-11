After some initial questions and discussion at its Monday evening meeting, the McCracken County Fiscal Court unanimously approved its first reading for the issuance of an approximately $3 million bond for the county to finance its agreed-upon portion of project costs for Barkley Regional Airport’s new terminal.
McCracken County and the city of Paducah have each previously signed an interlocal agreement to pay a portion of the local share of the new terminal project, with each entity paying half of the approximately $6 million local share.
While the commissioners expressed gratitude for the airport and the benefits it brings to the county and the region, they also raised questions whether grant funding from other sources could possibly cover the county’s portion of the local share for the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project local share.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman shared several questions and requests about the terminal project and funding for the county’s share of the project he would like answered and reviewed in the coming weeks.
Specifically, Bartleman wanted time to review the summary of expenses for the terminal project so far, which he said the fiscal court members received on Monday prior to its meeting.
Recently, the Delta Regional Authority approved a $1.7 million grant to fund an ongoing Joint Sewer Agency sewer line extension project at Barkley. Bartleman said this grant covered a portion of one of the airport projects the legislature earmarked $5.4 million for in the state budget passed earlier this year.
“I think we really need to know whether some of the money that’s in the state grant, whether that can somehow be… used for the terminal construction to help reduce what our obligation is [and] what the city’s obligation is,” Bartleman said.
The Barkley terminal project interlocal agreement the county and city signed in August 2021 outlines an estimated $42 million budget for the project, and outlines an agreement for McCracken County and Paducah to split the cost of the local share of the project.
At the time, the agreement estimated McCracken County and Paducah’s combined share to be around $5.8 million, although the contract specified this amount may not be the final total. However, according to the interlocal agreement, a final local share in excess of $6 million is subject to a full review of the Paducah City Commission and the McCracken County Fiscal Court.
During this year’s legislative session, Kentucky legislators earmarked $5.4 million in the state’s budget for projects at Barkley Regional Airport. However, local government leaders were told at the time this funding could not be used to cover Paducah and McCracken County’s local share of the new terminal project.
At a previous fiscal court meeting in April, Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau told fiscal court members a state legislator reached out to him to see which projects the airport could use financial assistance with.
Commissioner Eddie Jones, who complimented the work the airport has done in recent years and said he intended to approve the bond funding, expressed concern over the fact that there were conversations about funding from the state for the local airport that the fiscal court, which provides funding for the airport’s operation, was not involved in or aware of.
Jones also raised the idea of having Barkley Regional Airport sign an agreement that would essentially make sure the airport communicates with the fiscal court in situations such as the one earlier this year to make sure the airport and fiscal court are on the “same page” when it comes to grants and funding.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle suggested the fiscal court pass the first reading Monday evening, then take time before its next meeting on Oct. 24 to try and address some of the court’s concerns.
In other court business, Doolittle also gave an overview of the terms outlined in the draft Request for Proposals (RFP) document for the city and county’s 911 radio project, which gives guidelines and requirements for telecommunications companies to meet in their proposals.
Doolittle said this draft includes the development of potential new towers, or leasing of radio towers not owned by Paducah or McCracken County. This would ensure the 911 radio system would have 95% reliability throughout the city and county. The RFP also includes upgraded mobile radio units for city and county public safety officers, Doolittle added.
While the RFP has not been released yet, Doolittle anticipates once the document is published, the county can expect to see bids in early 2023.
