After some initial questions and discussion at its Monday evening meeting, the McCracken County Fiscal Court unanimously approved its first reading for the issuance of an approximately $3 million bond for the county to finance its agreed-upon portion of project costs for Barkley Regional Airport’s new terminal.

McCracken County and the city of Paducah have each previously signed an interlocal agreement to pay a portion of the local share of the new terminal project, with each entity paying half of the approximately $6 million local share.

