McCracken County commissioners voted Tuesday to pay $844,244.11 for Barkley Regional Airport new terminal expenses.
Previous fiscal court agenda items composed $390,656.28 of it, starting in late April when members said Barkley had received enough in federal and state windfall to cover itself.
All terminal invoices passed; Judge-Executive Craig Clymer confirmed by text message there would be no further county actions on the matter.
But some members requested the airport not submit invoices for a Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency project. Commissioner Eddie Jones voted no on two such items, totaling some $18,000, though they passed by majority.
“We're anticipating the rest of the invoices coming down the pipe will take the $18,000 up to about $110,000,” Jones said. “I felt, by asking them to submit those invoices to the bigger state bucket, the reimbursement would save taxpayers about (or) over $100,000.”
The invoices, as reported before, are the county’s half of a 2021 interlocal agreement with the airport and City of Paducah. In early 2022, House Bill 241 allocated $5.3 million to Barley’s improvement projects pool.
“The sewer is part of an ordinance; I guess it could be interpreted as part of the ILA,” Jones said. “Extensions are always good … But the money we’re talking about is really the money it costs once it gets to the airport property. And since that was part of the actual ask for the $5.3 million, we feel it’s appropriate for the $5.3 million — which will be available in 10 days — (to help with) anything related to the sewer.”
“Our community could have worse problems than an overly funded airport,” he added. “I think we’ve got good airport board members, and they’ve got some money for capital projects. I’m sure they’ll make good decisions.”
Commissioner Bill Bartleman agreed with Jones, arguing the sewer expenses aren’t high.
He referenced a $1.7 million Delta Regional Authority grant awarded to the JSA in Oct. 2022. That amount, “a $500,000 state grant and $250,000 put in by the (JSA)” totaled $2.45 million, he said.
“We’re going to ask them to not submit (sewer invoices), because they’ve got the money to pay those,” he said. There’s a (possibility) it will be more than $2.5 million; if that’s an issue, we’d consider it.”
Members clarified, Tuesday and in past fiscal court meetings, they didn't seek reimbursement.
“We’re not asking for any money back,” Bartleman said. “I’m glad we got this resolved.”
“The airport board does a good job and makes decisions based on what’s best for the airport. We make decisions looking at things from a different angle for the people of McCracken County,” he said. “We thought it best to use state grant money to free up money for 911 (equipment upgrades) and other projects.
“It was never personal; I think there was a lack of communication from the beginning on some of these issues, and it wouldn’t have gotten to this point had there been better communication from the airport and others. We may not all agree, but the airport’s a big asset for the community, and it’s important we finish the terminal.”
At a June 12 fiscal court meeting, commissioner Richard Abraham argued to pay the invoices.
“It’s all part of the process,” Abraham said, invoking the ILA: “That’s over a $42 million project, and it’s part of it. I have no idea what anyone else is going to do, but I would vote in favor of payment — whatever they need to get the job done. I trust their judgment.
“Those folks on that board weren’t just randomly picked. When Barkley’s successful, the people of the county are successful,” he said. “The first impression someone gets of our county is the airport.”
Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said the delays had affected airport finances. Past airport finance discussions had discussed the board’s goal to make Barkley self-sufficient after operating at a deficit.
Ongoing airport projects include a $22 million runway rehab project and a new fuel farm installation for Jet A and aviation fuel.
In May, Rouleau told The Sun the airport set aside $500,000 for the sewer line to offset potential overages, among other concerns. Other funds would help a $2.1-million renovation project for the General Aviation Passenger Terminal building.
“The outstanding invoices absorbed our reserves; we were facing our letter of credit,” Rouleau said Tuesday. “I’m happy this issue has settled itself. We can move on, because we have more important things to do like move the airport forward instead of dealing with this sort of issue.”
The court paid Axon Enterprise, Inc. $69,245.82 for McCracken County Sheriff's Office equipment — 35 tasers, 35 batteries and 70 cartridges. A Law Enforcement Protection Program grant will reimburse the county.
Members tabled one invoice at some $26,000 — the county’s half for a $52,000 airport deposit mandated by Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative.
“We don’t think Jackson Purchase should require a deposit,” Bartleman said, adding Clymer would try to have the fee waived. “It’s not like they’re new in town; they’ve made their payments.”
