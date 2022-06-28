The outdoor sports complex and the 911 radio network improvement projects once again dominated discussion at Monday’s McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting.
In recent negotiations with the city of Paducah, McCracken County Judge-Executive said the city proposed a plan where Paducah would only pay $6.25 million for the sports complex project upfront, half of the $12.5 million the city agreed to pay in the sports complex memorandum of understanding (MOU) the city and county signed last August. Under this proposal, Clymer indicated the city said it would only agree to pay the other half once the county agreed to terms for a 911 interlocal agreement.
The continued negotiations revolving a sports complex interlocal agreement have stalled progress on the sports complex project, Clymer said, and the Sports Tourism Commission is paying Sports Facilities Company, a sports consulting firm, $50,000 a month for work that cannot be done until an interlocal agreement between the city and county on the sports complex is in place.
“This sports complex, as tremendous as it is, and I think the city and the county agree and everybody that looks at it agrees, this is probably the greatest economic driver that, well, certainly we have now, and perhaps that we’ve ever had,” Clymer said, adding that perhaps only the former operations at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant was a bigger economic driver for the area.
Clymer reiterated that the sports complex project and the 911 radio network improvements are not legally linked, and the county and city are not legally required to sign interlocal agreements on the sports complex and 911 system at the same time.
Members of the McCracken County Fiscal Court maintain that an interlocal agreement for the 911 radio system improvements, which could also address the city splitting ownership of the 911 system with the county, is weeks or months away from being signed, as fiscal court members are waiting to see more concrete financial details from all viable 911 radio network improvement options.
However, county commissioner Eddie Jones, who is a member of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee, reiterated multiple times that he is committed to a 911 community agency.
“I’m committed to a community 911 agency, and that’s what we’re talking about, creating a new joint city-county agency,” Jones said.
“That can’t be done in weeks,” Jones added. “That will take, I believe, significantly more time to figure out how are we going to govern that, how are we going to fund that, who’s going to make sure that we’re making all the right decisions with how we bid the project of building a radio network.”
Clymer said if the city does not commit to the full $12.5 million it agreed to in the sports complex MOU, the county may have to look at downsizing the sports complex project to fit a smaller budget.
However, Clymer said downsizing the project could mean the city and county lose out on the tourism aspect of the project, as a smaller complex would not draw as many tournaments to it.
“To not get this done, it would absolutely be one of the greatest failures of this community to [let] this sports complex slide into what would be a nice park,” Clymer said.
Members of the McCracken County Youth Soccer Association were also present at Monday’s meeting to speak in favor of the sports complex, stating that the group is at capacity at its current fields, and would need to look for other field options if the sports complex project does not move forward in a timely manner.
Jailer David Knight and Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle also discussed a proposed ordinance to amend the deputy jailer pay structure. Currently, the jail’s budget allows for 65 deputies to be employed, but Knight said there are currently 51 employed and the jail is rarely at full strength employment-wise. His proposal would bring the maximum number of deputies down from 65 to 60, which he said would allow him to give all deputies a $2/hour raise.
In other fiscal court business:
- The fiscal court voted to pass a court order regarding annual salaries for McCracken County employees for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1. Commissioners plan to discuss salary rates and possible raises for some employees at a special-called meeting Wednesday.
The next fiscal court meeting will be on July 11.
