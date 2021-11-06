METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Massac County Commission has agreed with Vistra on a payment in lieu of taxes until 2025.
State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer brought the agreement to the commission’s meeting on Nov. 2, which was attended in person by Commissioner Jerel Childers. Commissioner Jayson Farmer was not physically present for the board meeting, but listened and interacted by telephone from his work site. Commission Chairman Jeff Brugger was absent.
Stratemeyer said Vistra, the parent company of Joppa’s Electric Energy Inc. plant, reached out several months ago regarding the plant’s September 2022 closure and the fact the assessed value will dramatically decrease at that time. The agreement breaks down the payments per year until 2025.
Stratemeyer said the agreement helps everyone out and Vistra has done similar agreements in other areas. The process would be “friendly litigation.” Stratemeyer noted the Joppa-Maple Grove School District accepted the agreement at its Oct. 27 meeting, and they are the taxing district that will be affected the most.
Childers asked what happens after 2025. Stratemeyer said the agreement says the property is going to be turned into a battery storage site and will be assessed accordingly, adding even though he doesn’t represent the other taxing bodies, he will be the one appearing in court for them so they do not have to send anyone.
Farmer made a motion to accept the Joppa Station Settlement Agreement and gave Brugger the authority to sign any and all documents pertaining to the agreement on behalf of the county and road district. Childers seconded the motion.
Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor informed commissioners the department will need to start buying body cameras. There will be grants to buy the cameras, but the maintenance and storage will be an extra cost. He does not see any additional funds needed for that, however.
Farmer asked treasurer Jody Haverkamp about the status of the county’s audit. Haverkamp said she has not had much response to emails she has sent the auditors and her office is working with local CPA Randy Rushing to correct and complete bank reconciliations. Haverkamp said she has also emailed the auditors asking for adjusted entries. Haverkamp and Farmer each expressed concerns and their wanting the audit completed.
