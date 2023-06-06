What Massac Countians have driven for decades as Country Club Road bridge is no more.
Massac County Highway engineer Amy Ferris informed the Massac County Commission during its meeting last week that the bridge demolition is complete. Now, the crew is removing the existing abutments and piers and is setting up to begin the pile driving for the new bridge.
The demo began May 17 as milling of the asphalt revealed the bridge’s wooden structure underneath. Demolition of the bridge deck and beams, which dates to around 1973, was finished last week.
The construction of the new three-span concrete bridge is expected to take at least six months. The estimated cost to construct the new bridge is $1,514,452, with the Grade Crossing Protection Fund paying 80% of the cost ($1,211,561.60) and the county paying the remaining 20% ($302,890.40), plus all future costs to maintain the new bridge.
Commission chairman Jeff Brugger was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Ferris also informed commissioners Jayson Farmer and Jimmy Burnham that the repaving of Joppa Road — from the east side of the Joppa city limits to the main entrance of the former EEI plant — is underway.
The work began May 24 with removal of the existing asphalt surface, which was followed up with cleanup work on edges and manholes. Paving began May 26. The crew added the binder layer of asphalt on Tuesday and expects to install the surface layer at the end of this week. She expects the job to be completed next week.
She explained that through an agreement with E.T. Simonds, which won the contract, the department hauled and is retaining the milling from the job.
The work began almost a year after then-highway engineer Joe Matesevac informed the commissioners financing had been received for the “project we’ve been wanting to take care of for a while,” he said. “It’s really heavily truck traveled and that pavement is in pretty bad shape.”
In May 2022, the project was an estimated $620,000 with the funds being split around 60-40 between IDOT’s Truck Access Route Program with $237,000 and the federal STR program (Surface Transportation Program Rural) with an allotment of $383,000. At the time, Matesevac emphasized that with that funding, “no money will have to come out of local funds.”
Ferris also informed the commission that the two new tandem dump trucks ordered by the department last year are getting closer to completion. One is built and in line to be equipped. The other is almost complete and will soon be in line to be equipped. She reported that she has been told by Woody’s Municipal that if both trucks can be scheduled to be finished out at the same time, the department may get them sooner. The county used American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the trucks.
• The commission approved the reappointment of Stewart Weisenberger to the Southern Illinois Economic Development Authority Board. The six-year term ends in 2029.
• Sheriff Chad Kaylor reported the jail’s inmate count at 34 on Tuesday morning with two scheduled to go to DOC. He also noted that, as of Tuesday, DOC is no longer requiring COVID-19 tests of prison transfers.
• County Treasurer Sarah Bremer reported the total in the county general fund is $2,722,877.59.
• And, in the absence of Brugger, Farmer signed Massac County Trustee Resolution 01-17-404-003.
The commission’s next regular meeting is set for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.
