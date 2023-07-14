METROPOLIS, Ill. — While the first week of July brought a slight hiccup to the reconstruction of Country Club Road bridge, Massac County Highway engineer Amy Ferris told the Massac County Commission at its meeting Tuesday, July 11, that “things are going real well.”
The west side piers were poured the week of June 26 before the Samron Midwest Contracting crew took a four-day weekend for the Fourth of July to come back to “a rain day where it was really muddy and they didn’t get a lot done.”
“Their plan was originally to have the bridge beams delivered the last week in July,” Ferris said. “With their losing those few days, it’s looking like it may be the first of August before they bring the beams in, but they’re still making really good progress.”
Ferris told commissioners the county “got some good news” when the Illinois Department of Transportation unveiled its six-year, $41 billion plan for infrastructure projects on Friday, July 7.
“I haven’t gone through everything to know how much the township portion will affect the county, but I do know that the township bridge program has been $15 million divided among the qualifying townships for many years,” she said. “IDOT got the state to increase that this year — they basically quadrupled it, it’s 400% higher.”
Ferris said from what she’s been able to research so far, it looks like the county’s township bridge program allotment has been around $65,000 annually in the past. She noted that allotment can change depending on criteria, such as the mileage of roads.
“If that’s the case, then our annual allotment could be around $260,000, which would allow us to do a lot of projects,” she said. “It’s very exciting.”
Ferris updated the commissioners on the box culverts for three upcoming projects.
“We had to postpone the bid opening date from July 20 to Aug. 10 because we got a call from one of the contractors that the concrete companies they contacted for the precast box culverts can’t make them the way they were designed,” she explained. “The weight of having them in one piece was too much for transport. They’re having to redesign it so the precast culvert section will be smaller and the end sections will be larger than originally anticipated. We’re hoping we can do it as an addendum and keep it out to bid with the postponed bid date. But, they’ve got two weeks to get the redesign done and get the revised quantities back to us for us to keep that revised bid opening date.”
Tabled from their June 27 meeting, the commissioners continued a discussion concerning the Super City sign located on the courthouse lawn.
During the June 27 meeting, from which commission chairman Jeff Brugger was absent, State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer spoke with commissioners Jayson Farmer and Jimmy Burnham about the placement of the sign, which occurred in early June, in the location occupied for the last 14 years by an informational kiosk. The county and the City of Metropolis entered an intergovernmental agreement in March 2009 for the 8-by-8-foot square on the courthouse’s northwest lawn to be used specifically for the kiosk, which was to contain tourist information about the county.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners agreed the sign violates the intergovernmental agreement and reiterated their concerns about accidents as several, especially children, have been seen climbing the sign. Burnham again noted that he has no problem with the sign or its location, but expressed that the city and/or Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau “should’ve asked” about the placement.
Neither the commissioners nor Stratemeyer said they had heard any feedback from city officials concerning the sign in the last two weeks since the initial discussion.
Following several minutes of discussion on Tuesday, the commissioners approved Stratemeyer sending a certified letter to the city, its corporate counsel and GMCVB notifying them that the City of Metropolis is in violation of the intergovernmental agreement and has 30 days to draft a new intergovernmental agreement concerning the sign or to remove the sign.
Under two separate motions, the commissioners approved the requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds by two local organizations:
• Bonnie Vaughn with Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living met with the commissioners on May 2 requesting ARPA funding for the creation of the Massac County Small Business Hub at the center. Following discussion on Tuesday, the commissioners approved $25,000 in ARPA funds for the project.
• Holly Windhorst and Jordyn Strong with Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition met with the commissioners April 5 requesting ARPA funding for an upcoming MCDAC project. Following discussion on Tuesday, the commissioners approved $50,000 in ARPA funds for the project, with the possibility of another $50,000 after a six-month update.
• The commission accepted an engagement agreement with Chapman & Cutler LLP as special counsel to perform continuing discloser services at $500 per year.
• The commission appointed Brian Horn to the Southern 7 Health Department board.
• Alexis Shreves, manager of Massac County Farm Bureau, introduced herself to the commission. She noted that FOID cards are available only online, but hunting and fishing licenses can be obtained through the office, which is located at 1436 W. 10th St., Metropolis.
• And County Treasurer Sarah Bremer reported the total in the county general fund is $5,560,114.87.
The commission’s next regular meeting will be at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.
