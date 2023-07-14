MASSAC CO COMMISSION_PHOTO 2

Work on the Waldo Church Road bridge is 100% complete. After the bridge was completed in May, a new surface was needed. Massac County Highway Department recently placed new oil and chip at the approaches and on the deck. The department is now in its oil and chipping season, starting on west side of the county and making its way eastward through the summer.

 Contributed photo

METROPOLIS, Ill. — While the first week of July brought a slight hiccup to the reconstruction of Country Club Road bridge, Massac County Highway engineer Amy Ferris told the Massac County Commission at its meeting Tuesday, July 11, that “things are going real well.”

The west side piers were poured the week of June 26 before the Samron Midwest Contracting crew took a four-day weekend for the Fourth of July to come back to “a rain day where it was really muddy and they didn’t get a lot done.”

