PADNWS-06-24-23 ODRS CARP-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Invasive carp, like this silver carp, aren't the most handsome of fish, but their food value can be used as an economic tool against them.

There’s no better way than to harness profit motive to oppose your enemies, which in this case are Asian carp.

The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources has announced a new partnership with Murray State University’s business college in the economic war against Asian carp in area waterways.

