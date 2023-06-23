There’s no better way than to harness profit motive to oppose your enemies, which in this case are Asian carp.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources has announced a new partnership with Murray State University’s business college in the economic war against Asian carp in area waterways.
MSU’s Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business and the KDFWR agreed to work jointly toward advancing efforts to remove the exotic, invasive carp from Kentucky reservoirs and rivers, much of the attention directed toward the giant, canal-linked Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
The plan of attack in this new partnership is stimulating entrepreneurship for commercial and retail use of the invasive fish. The immediate goal of this market tweaking is expanding the carp processing industry in western Kentucky.
MSU economic development interests see the need to reduce presence of the invasive carp as opportunity to create jobs and wealth in the region through industry, while protecting an already vibrant fishing and boating economy on the lakes by suppressing the negatives of the Asian carp.
Almost anyone who has been conscious over the past few years knows that invasive carp, primarily silver carp, have overrun our rivers and have gone far to do the same in the Kentucky-Barkley reservoirs. (Milder currents in the lakes keep the carp from full-blown spawning successes there.)
The carp in huge numbers threaten valuable native fisheries as they occupy the biomass and, as filter feeders that strain out micro-organisms, could potentially strip waters of nutrients needed to support the native food chain and desirable game species dependent on it.
Meanwhile, the KDFWR has led the way to promote and facilitate commercial fishing, which is what fisheries biologists see as the best hope to reduce and contain numbers of the abundant invasive fish on the big lakes.
Commercial fishermen have taken more than nine million pounds of invasive carp from the state’s waters over the past year, say KDFWR spokesmen.
Dave Dreves, director of KDFWR’s Fisheries Division, said, “We are optimistic that commercial harvest of invasive carp may be reducing populations in Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake.”
Now for some editorializing.
When life gives you lemons, you’re supposed to make lemonade. That is the rational approach of our fisheries managers in regard to invasive, lakes-threatening carp. Instead of just regarding the “bad” fish as a plight, turn them into an asset by promoting them as a food fish, stimulate the marketability of them and turn commercial fishermen loose on the undesirable population.
That’s working, but the deterrent is the sluggish market for a fish species that people of the region, even our entire nation, are slow to embrace for the table. Much of the fish now are going to exports for markets where this species is a traditional favorite.
Asian carp really are good to eat. They are sort of ugly on the outside, but they taste better than they look. Yet, consumer demand growth is slow.
What I wonder is why won’t some entrepreneur doesn’t fall all over himself acquiring some property in the big lakes/big rivers region and building a cannery to process, package and ship cat food across the land?
I’m pretty sure there is a greater market for carp in the pet food world than among the more persnickety American human consumers. Most cats wouldn’t turn up their whiskered noses at something from a less attractive fish.
The supply and demand issues would seem to work. Even if the big lakes’ carp populations should wane over time as a result of efforts to reduce them, the crazy abundance of the invasives in the big rivers would seem to guarantee long-term supply.
In regard to demand, there are an awful lot of pampered cats out there, and they’re always hungry.
Somebody out there with broad financial resources ought to be able to see our carp challenge as a slimy gold mine.
• • •
Kentucky resident owners and others who live or work on small tracts of farmland no longer are exempted from the need of licenses to hunt and fish on that land.
The Kentucky General Assembly this spring enacted a piece of legislation, Senate Bill 241, that eliminated hunting/fishing license exemptions for those living or working on rural tracks smaller than five acres. That is now in effect.
Resident landowners of these small properties, their spouses and their dependent children now must meet regular sporting license requirements to hunt or fish on these tracts. The same goes for anyone else who might both live and work on these properties.
In practice, this might most often apply to someone who, for instance, might own and live on a property of four acres that includes a small pond. According to current law, the landowner and immediate family (at least 16 years old) would be required to have state licenses to fish on that pond.
Take notice that this legal change does not apply to farmland properties of five acres and larger. Those resident owner families and, where applicable, others who live and work there, can still fish and hunt on that property without the necessity of a license.
With the new law in effect on the smaller properties, those who formerly were license exempt there now will be subject to citation and possible fine for hunting or fishing without an appropriate license.
Others who are excused from the need of a sporting license in Kentucky include resident members of the armed forces who are on furlough for more than three days. Those servicemen and women, however, must carry identification and papers showing their furlough status.
Again, anyone age 15 and younger, either a resident or out-of-state visitor, can fish in Kentucky without need of a fishing license.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors new items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
