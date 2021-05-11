Paducah Police are warning the public about counterfeit cash turning up at local businesses.
Authorities said they’ve received numerous reports in recent weeks about fake $20 and $50 bills turning up at local businesses.
Investigators said a fake $100 bill was recovered from a Southside business, and another Southside business found four fake 50s in its nightly deposit. Police said it looks like the 50s were printed on bleached-out $5 bills.
The Paducah Police Department advises business owners and employees to check the cash they receive closely, and call the department immediately if they suspect someone is trying to use the fake bills. Those with information related to the counterfeit currency can call the police department at 270-444-8550 or by using the online tip form on the city’s website.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may lead to a reward of up to $1,000, authorities said.
